ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Evanson: You can't spell Portland Trail Blazers without P-A-I-N

By Wade Evanson
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26c25K_0fEslMhh00 COLUMN: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans make the playoffs. In the process, eliminate a Blazers 1st round pick.

Of course, it hurts. And of course, it happened.

The Portland Trail Blazers and their fans suffered yet another blow at the hands of the basketball gods this past week when former Rip City favorite, CJ McCollum, piloted his New Orleans Pelicans past the Los Angeles Clippers and into the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The defeat meant little to the Clippers, after-all they've been without their two primary stars for the bulk of the season and had near to no realistic expectations of progressing towards their ultimate goal of an NBA title. But to the Portland franchise and fans, it meant the loss of a 2022 first round draft pick and in the process any real faith in the hardwood deities who've been smacking them upside their domes since the title they won 45 years ago.

From Bill Walton's foot to the coin flip that cost us Hakeem Olajuwon.

From Sam Bowie to the man they bypassed to get him, Michael Jordan.

From everything Oden to Brandon Roy's knees, and lest we forget the Blazers propelling the hated Shaq/Kobe Lakers to their first of three straight titles by blowing a 13-point fourth quarter lead in Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals.

All random, but at the same time predictable for the league's best fans, with arguably the worst luck.

We should've seen this coming. When interim general manager Joe Cronin made the deal with the Pelicans that sent McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to New Orleans in return for Josh Hart, two future second-round picks, three guys you've never heard of and won't ever again, and the protected 2022 first-rounder (protected), that parenthetical statement should've tipped us off to the trauma train that was barreling towards us down the tracks.

We don't catch breaks in Portland. Not when it comes to the basketball team that's had us in the fetal position for five decades. So, when that "protected" exception reared its ugly head, we all should've retreated to our figurative bomb shelters and waited for the inevitable blast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUlyH_0fEslMhh00

But instead, we started shopping for prospective players, spit-balling future lineups, dreaming big despite the nightmare we had to know was coming—and now we're paying the price

That nightmare began when New Orleans defeated San Antonio in the play-in's first round, then seriously took root the morning of the game with the Clippers when it was announced that seven-time all-star Paul George wouldn't be suiting-up due to testing positive for COVID-19.

My first thought when I heard the news was, "you've got to be kidding me?" But then after some reflection I thought, "nah, that's about right."

When I switched last Friday night's game on midway through the second half and saw the Clippers up by double-digits, I wasn't comforted by what I saw, but rather left to wonder how it would tragically end.

Would McCollum himself do us in with a buzzer-beating trifecta?

Maybe Larry Nance Jr. would tap-in a last second miss to tip the scales?

Or would a series of missed free throws by Robert Covington and Norman Powell—former Blazers who were traded to the Clippers as part of the 2022 fire sale—lead to our inevitable demise? Bingo. Which while painful, was at the same time poetic in a fatalistic, self-deprecating and masochistic kind of way.

People are saying it's going to be okay. After-all, we're likely slated to have a top-7 pick of our own and there's a nine percent chance that pick is number one. That could happen?

And maybe Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Milwaukee in free agency in 2024 and that 2025 Bucks first-rounder the Blazers received in lieu of this year's Pelicans pick turns from a frog to a frog prince?

And who's to say; Simons could become an all-star; Nurkic could turn the page; and maybe Josh Hart, Justice Winslow or the impending first-rounder are the Robin to Lillard's Batman?

That would be okay. It really would. But don't get your hopes up because this is Portland where things that could happen don't, frogs never turn to princes, and Robin? Puleez.

This is where basketball hopes and dreams go to die—and there's 45 years of pain to prove it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bv1Df_0fEslMhh00

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
KGW

Trail Blazers offseason: How much cap space can Portland create? + Blazers most likely path forward

PORTLAND, Ore. — Our resident cap space consultant Eric Griffith of Willamette Week joins to all things salary cap in the Portland Trail Blazers offseason. How much salary cap space can the Trail Blazers create? Eric breaks down the path Portland would have to pursue in order to clear space to chase top tier free agents and why this is an unlikely avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Mavericks star Luka Doncic 'essentially' a game-time decision vs. Jazz?

Doncic hasn't played since injuring his left calf during the Mavericks' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs, when he appeared to land awkwardly after leaving his feet to make a pass. The fourth-seeded Mavericks fell to the fifth-seeded Jazz at home in Game 1 but bounced back in Game 2 on the strength of a 41-point outburst from Jalen Brunson.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Joe Cronin
Person
Hakeem Olajuwon
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Brandon Roy
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Robin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this date: Kobe overcomes rib injury and shoots down Blazers

The 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers were looking to repeat as NBA champs, but they had to deal with injuries, complacency and infighting throughout the regular season. With a couple of weeks to go in the season, it simply looked like it wasn’t their year. But they won eight straight games to finish the schedule, and they took a 56-26 record and a clean bill of physical and emotional health into the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lake Oswego Review

Here's every connection to Oregon from the 2022 NBA Playoffs teams we could find

From one time assistant coaches to a wave of NE Portland, here's why you can cheer on every team in the 2022 NBA playoffs. With the Portland Trail Blazers at home for the 2022 NBA playoffs, we're here to provide some rooting interest for those in Oregon. All 16 teams in the postseason have some connection to the state, some are pretty small connections, but still a reason to cheer nonetheless. Of course, Blazers fans are probably more worried about the upcoming Draft Lottery, combine and the draft itself, but until we get there, here's a ranking of who Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
deseret.com

Will Jazz play more small-ball against the Mavericks?

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. A second-half run gave momentary life to the Utah Jazz in a Game 3 playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night. It was a five-out, small-ball lineup with...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Blazers 1st#The Los Angeles Clippers
NBC Sports

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: Jazz ‘got to their playmaker, Gobert’

Jazz center Rudy Gobert can get ornery when he’s not getting touches. Though an effective offensive player, including as an efficient finisher, Gobert is a highly dependent scorer. As in, he depends on Utah’s perimeter players to set him up. He generally can’t create his own shots. (This is one source of tension between him and Donovan Mitchell, who controls the Jazz’s offense.)
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (foot) questionable for Memphis' Saturday Game 4 matchup

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 4 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks' Game 4 availability is currently in question with left foot soreness. Expect Ziaire Williams to log more minutes against a Timberwolves' team ranked sixth among current playoff teams in defensive rating if Brooks is ruled out.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Batman
NBC Sports

Dinwiddie dunks on Rudy Gobert, sparks Mavs upset over Jazz

During a short, 44-game stint with the Washington Wizards, Spencer Dinwiddie usually did his best work when Bradley Beal was out due to injury or COVID-19 protocols. Now with the Mavericks -- who have had to play the first three games of the playoffs without superstar Luka Doncic -- Dinwiddie has flourished as Dallas took a 2-1 series lead over Utah Thursday night. The former Wizard finished with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds along with this thunderous slam over Jazz center Rudy Gobert.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

The Starting Lineups Of The Teams That Could Sign Kevin Durant In 2016 Instead Of Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world in the summer of 2016 after he made the rather unconventional decision to join a title-contender in the hopes of earning championships. Before KD did that, we have never seen a superstar player move so openly to an already-established squad before. For decades, we have seen the best players willingly compete against each other to prove they are the best players without having thoughts of teaming up.
NBA
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
243
Followers
4K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy