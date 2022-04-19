Edge Rusher outlook for the Browns | Draft on Tap

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
Jarvis Landry is set to make the next of his free agent visits on Wednesday. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the Saints this week … Should be there tomorrow.”. Fowler also noted that “New Orleans has been looking for...
Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
ESPN analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay released their annual alternating mock draft. That means each takes a turn projecting selections through the third round, basing the decisions on team needs and what the analysts would do if they were the general managers. To simplify things, no trades were allowed...
The Cleveland Browns have had enormous difficulty trying to trade Baker Mayfield, but one team is waiting and watching in case he is ultimately released. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on Wednesday’s edition of “Get Up!” that Mayfield would quickly join the Pittsburgh Steelers if he were released.
The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
The worst-case scenario for the Green Bay Packers would be a mid-draft run on receivers taking out the top prospects. The best-case scenario would be the one laid out by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr in his mock draft. Orr had three quarterbacks being taken in the first 11 picks....
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The draft this year for the Browns is about one thing: value. Their first pick on Friday night -- No. 44 overall -- is certainly important. Adding a starting-caliber player, either with the 44th pick or in a trade-up, will matter a lot to a team without a first-round pick this year or the next two and with a roster getting gradually more expensive.
Every year in the NFL draft, fans get excited about the players their team selects, hoping they will make an immediate impact in the season to come. However, to know how well a team really drafted, or how a draft class looks overall, is to wait a few years and see what happens over the long term.
Who will be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?. Well, we are less than two weeks away from finally getting an answer to that question. The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially be on the clock next week when the 2022 draft commences. Jacksonville's first overall selection will kick off the three-day event, where the 32 NFL teams will combine to pick more than 200 exciting, young prospects.
The Green Bay Packers added a top playmaker in the passing game and got better along the offensive and defensive fronts in Dane Brugler’s seven-round mock draft for The Athletic. Brugler, who writes the most comprehensive draft guide available, made all 262 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, including...
With their biggest area of weakness being a reliable number one receiver, the New York Jets are in dire need of finding some help for second year quarterback Zach Wilson, which they can do prior to the 2022 NFL Draft. As they aim to improve their passing game, gang green will be in the market for an explosive deep threat. Now that several players are holding out due to contract disputes with their respective teams, this may be the Jets’ chance to pounce.
The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner. Let’s take a look at what the Pittsburgh Steelers might do early in the 2022 NFL Draft. Check out Andrew Erickson’s Historical NFL Draft Picks of All 32 NFL Teams. Here’s his take on the Steelers:. The Steelers’...
Dallas has had inconsistent play from their interior defensive line play for a while now. This impact is felt from the 3-tech position in even fronts or the 5-tech position in odd fronts where their main duties are to either gap control or get after the QB. Given the hybrid system of Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, this has the likes of DTs Neville Gallimore, Trysten Hill, Carlos Watkins, Osa Odighizuwa and DE DeMarcus Lawrence all play both roles effectively.
