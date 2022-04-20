Meth charges abundant in Monday proceedings

The following is a roundup of criminal proceedings in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court of Hillsdale County from Monday, April 18 as provided by the court.

Roland Edward Demzik, of Coldwater, appeared for arraignment on a probation violation for testing positive for methamphetamine and pleaded guilty; sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 16.

Cory Michael Gray, of Hillsdale, appeared for arraignment on charges of possession of methamphetamine; a jury trial has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 7.

James Robert Faford, of Litchfield, failed to appear for arraignment on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon; a bench warrant was issued for his arrest with no bond allowed.

Kenneth David Morrill, of Angola, Ind., pleaded guilty to possession of metallic knuckles and is scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. June 6.

Jeremiah DA Michael Broady, of Detroit, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. A criminal pretrial conference has been scheduled for 1 p.m. May 23.

Steven Ray Betzer, of Waldron, was sentenced to six days jail and three years probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine and illegal entry without owners permission; he has been accepted into the Hillsdale County Drug Treatment Court.

Megan Sue Keeney, of Camden, did not appear for sentencing on charges of possession of methamphetamine; a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

Dustin Kiel Taylor, of Mason, appeared for a criminal pretrial conference on charges of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny. A continued pretrial conference has been scheduled for 1 p.m. May 2.