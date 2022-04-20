ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area news in brief for April 21

MCJAS MEETING – Multi-County Juvenile Attention System's Board of Trustees will meet at 12:45 p.m. April 26 in the library of the MCJAS Administration Building at 815 Faircrest St. SW in Canton.

CHOIR CONCERT – University of Mount Union’s Men’s Ensemble and Concert Choir, under the direction of Dr. Grant Cook, will present their spring concert entitled “Let Me Count the Ways” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alliance. The show will include pieces by J. Edmund Hughes, Mary Ellen Loose, Meredith Wilson, Paul Smith, Mark Burrows and others. Amy Haines will serve as the collaborative pianist. This concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact The Office of Visual and Performing Arts at 330-823-2473.

