Lawro's predictions: Everton v Leicester

BBC
 1 day ago

Leicester are looking like it has been a long season for them, which it has been with the injuries they have...

BBC

Leicester misses prove costly as Everton scramble priceless late point

Everton could not turn successive home victories into a third but, after a poor first half, this will feel as good as a win. Without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who suffered a training-ground injury that could keep him out for two weeks, their front three of Richarlison, Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon struggled to link together.
CBS Sports

Everton vs. Leicester City: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday. Current Records: Leicester City 11-12-7; Everton 8-18-4 With a win on Wednesday, Everton can purchase the peace of mind of knowing that they cannot be relegated this season. They and Leicester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET at Goodison Park. Everton will be strutting in after a victory while Leicester will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Independent

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to play Chelsea in the Premier League but they could be without captain Alexandre Lacazette.The star tested positive for Covid ahead of the Gunners’ 1-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta has issued an update on the star ahead of their clash with the Blues and it doesn’t look good for the skipper.The boss said: “It will depend whether he is negative and whether he is feeling better and his symptoms are gone, and he’s available to play.”Lacazette could join Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney in watching on at Stamford Bridge...
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Southampton: How to watch, team news, stream link

Burnley vs Southampton will be a tense occasion at Turf Moor on Thursday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as the managerless hosts desperately need a win to give themselves a chance of staying in the Premier League. Following their 1-1 draw at West Ham...
Daily Mail

Manchester City 3-0 Brighton: Pep Guardiola's side roar back into form with second-half blitz of Seagulls to go back above Liverpool to the top of the Premier League, with Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all on target

So the dynamic of the Premier League title race has changed once again. Manchester City went in to this game trailing Liverpool for the first time in months. Failure to win would have felt like a savage blow. Instead victory has changed the feel once again and not only because City have their noses in front.
The Independent

Newcastle’s fine form continues as Miguel Almiron strike sinks Crystal Palace

Miguel Almiron’s stunning strike handed Newcastle a sixth successive home Premier League win for the first time since 2004 as they smashed through the 40-point barrier.Almiron’s 32nd-minute goal, his first for the club since February last year, was enough to claim a 1-0 win over beaten FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace and lift the Magpies into 11th place, 15 points clear of the relegation zone.However, they were forced to scrap all the way to the final whistle as Patrick Vieira’s side belatedly mounted a concerted counter-offensive in front of a crowd of 51,938 at St James’ Park, among them Newcastle...
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

One of the stupidest first halves of football was followed by more silliness in the second as we lost at home again, conceding four more goals in yet even more extremely ridiculous ways. Chelsea began the game well in control, maintaining steady possession and creating a couple decent opportunities. Then...
The Independent

Man denies pitch encroachment and trespass at Everton match

A man has denied aggravated trespass and pitch encroachment after tying himself to a goalpost during a Premier League football match.Louis McKechnie, 21, appeared via videolink at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following the incident at Everton’s home ground Goodison Park during a match against Newcastle United on March 17.The match was stopped for a number of minutes when the activist, wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, tied himself to the frame of the goalpost.McKechnie entered not guilty pleas to the two charges, which allege he went onto the playing area without lawful authority or excuse and tied himself to the goalpost with zip ties, intending to disrupt the match.McKechnie confirmed his name and age, and gave his address as no fixed abode.Laura O’Brien, defending McKechnie, confirmed the issues in the case would be sections 10 and 11 of the Human Rights Act and duress of circumstances.A trial date was fixed for June 7 at Sefton Magistrates’ Court.McKechnie was bailed with conditions including not to attend venues used for televised events.A case management hearing is due to be held on May 3.
ESPN

Manchester City wake up against Brighton to take lead from Liverpool in Premier League title race

MANCHESTER, England -- Pressure? What pressure?. Manchester City watched Liverpool take top spot in the Premier League table on Tuesday night and then promptly claimed it back. For now it's as you were in the title race with six games to go, although Pep Guardiola and his players were reminded by Brighton & Hove Albion that these next four weeks will not be straightforward.
The Independent

Eddie Howe delighted to match Newcastle record set by Sir Bobby Robson

Eddie Howe admitted his delight at matching one of predecessor Sir Bobby Robson’s achievements as Newcastle took another step towards Premier League safety.The hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace was the Magpies’ sixth successive top-flight victory at St James’ Park, the first time they have achieved that feat since April 2004 under Robson.Head coach Howe said: “It is incredible because you’re talking about an absolute legend of the football club and quite rightly so, someone I always admired – I never met him, but someone I admired from afar greatly for everything he achieved in the game.“He’s the benchmark, really,...
The Independent

Everton vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Everton welcome Leicester to Goodison Park in the Premier League tonight.Frank Lampard’s side are aiming to make it back-to-back after Anthony Gordon’s deflected goal ensured the Toffees of an upset victory against Manchester United last weekend. That result provided some much-needed momentum in Everton’s bid for survival, leaving them three points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Leicester suffered a dramatic late defeat against Newcastle last time out as Bruno Guimaraes scored a 95th-minute winner and Brendan Rodgers’ side will already have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma. Here’s...
NBC Sports

Everton vs Leicester: How to watch, team news, stream link

Everton vs Leicester: Frank Lampard will hope to see a repeat performance from the Toffees’ last outing 11 days earlier, when they host the Foxes at Goodison Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on Peacock Premium). The 1-0 victory over Manchester United came as a surprise...
