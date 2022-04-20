ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals hope Jackson Carman is 'different type of player' in 2022

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ta1Xf_0fEsgHyB00

The Cincinnati Bengals seemed to give 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman a silent endorsement of sorts in free agency this offseason.

There, they addressed three of the four big needs along the offensive line, upgrading center, right guard and right tackle. That seemed to mean the job at left guard was Carman’s to win.

For that to happen though, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says the team wants to see bigger things from him in Year 2, as captured by ESPN’s Ben Baby:

“He’s been doing the right things. He’s been taking care of himself the way he’s supposed to. I’m hoping for a really nice jump from his 1st year into his 2nd year.”

“I hope that he comes back and we see a different type of player than we did his first year — mature, better, stronger, all those things.”

Carman struggled to get on the field at all last year for one of the league’s worst offensive lines. Some of that stemmed from the coaches asking him to work on the right side, while the left side might be more natural for him. Teammates noted he needed help with weight issues when he showed up for training camp, too.

There’s still an outside chance the Bengals use an early pick on a rookie capable of starting at either center or left guard. Current new center Ted Karras can play either spot. That would leave Carman as a primary backup as a sohomore.

But based on the comments from Callahan, Carman’s already on the right path during the offseason after learning as a rookie. If so, a second-year leap while consistently starting could be what ends up happening.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Guard#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Espn
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (4/22): Hall of Fame revision great for Bengals legends

Hall of Fame voters over the next three election cycles will consider three Seniors Finalists for enshrinement each year, effective with the Class of 2023, Class of 2024 and Class of 2025. Cincinnati has star power at wide receiver but could use depth, a succession plan and someone who can...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

DeSean Jackson names 4 teams he would consider playing for

DeSean Jackson’s NFL career may be over unless he gets a phone call from one of a certain handful of teams. Jackson admitted he is strongly considering retirement in a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s “Laces Out.” He admitted that he could be tempted into postponing his retirement by a select few teams.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WR Desean Jackson interested in playing for Packers in 2022

A chance to play with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers might be enough to convince veteran wide receiver Desean Jackson to return to the NFL for the 2022 season. Jackson, who has played 14 seasons, told Ashley Nicole Moss of SINow.com he is considering retirement but that the Packers are one of the teams with the kind of situation that could lure him back to play in 2022. He also mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Football Preseason Top 25

The 2022 college football season is still several months away, but ESPN has already released an updated version of its “way-too-early” top 25. At the top of the list is Alabama. Despite losing a lot of talent to the NFL, Nick Saban’s squad still has star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy