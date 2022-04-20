ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

NEWPORT FOOD SCENE: Area restaurants are coming together for good times and a good cause

By Dan Lederer
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIe6k_0fEsfTHS00

There’s a whole lot of generosity within the hospitality industry. It comes from a deep sense of commitment to the community. You can’t succeed in this business if you don’t nurture the support the local community has entrusted to you.

Because of this, smart restaurateurs will do what they can to give back. All businesses should be committed to their community, but it’s different for restaurants. They are the meeting places. They are the spots where we share meals with friends and family. We share laughs together here. We celebrate our triumphs here. We seek solace here.

Beyond the allure of great food and hardy drink, restaurants offer us all a place where we can come together. That’s how community is fostered. When the call goes out for help, restaurants usually answer.

We are coming up on the two-month anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The stories of how the people of Ukraine have suffered continue to fill our newsfeeds. Displaced. Wounded. Their cities in ruin. Families leaving their homes in search of safety, a journey filled with pain, hunger and uncertainty. They need help. And now, our local restaurants are answering the call to help out our global community.

On Monday, May 2 from 9 to 11 p.m., Giusto Newport will be hosting Restaurants for Relief at its location at Hammetts Wharf. The event is a benefit to help provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

All proceeds will be donated to the World Central Kitchen (WCK), an organization with boots on the ground in Ukraine whose mission is to feed those in need. Tickets for the night are $30 per person and can be purchased through the reservation link on the Giusto website or on Resy.com.

If you can’t make it, there is an option on the website to purchase a Donation Only ticket. But you might not want to miss this one. Not only will the team at Giusto be making some tasty tidbits, its friends at Yagi Noodles, TSK and Sup Dog Supper Club will be hanging in the kitchen, firing up some of their favorite snacks.

That’s an all-star lineup of culinary creativity, all coming together to help. And when word of the event spread to the people at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company, they too wanted to help, so they’ve donated to the event.

And to make your special cocktails, a guest bartender from Stoneacre Garden will be there alongside the Giusto crew to shake up some tasty drinks. Each ticket to the event comes with one drink ticket, but they’ll be plenty more available for purchase.

To add a little more fun to the night, Giusto’s neighbors at the Hammetts Hotel, Saltzman’s Watches and Holebrook of Sweden, are donating some major prizes for a silent auction. That’s what a community coming together looks like.

Giusto already has proven itself as an organization deeply committed to giving back to the community. It has proudly contributed to Newport Out events and also cooked up some holiday cheer by donating one lasagna to the MLK Community Center for every lasagna purchased this past holiday season. But Giusto is also proud to be part of the Newport hospitality community.

Restaurants for Relief was conceived as an industry event to celebrate those working in the business. That’s the kind of night restaurant workers really appreciate. While trying to think of what to do this year for the industry event, the idea of doing something to help the people in Ukraine was floated. Everyone was on board. And when they mentioned this to some of their industry colleagues, they too wanted in on this chance to feed the community in Ukraine.

The World Central Kitchen is an amazing organization known for being first to the frontlines to help provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. Founded by their Chief Feeding Officer, Chef José Andrés, the WCK has been in Ukraine since the first day of the invasion.

The organization is unique in that not only does it provide meals to those in need, but it also work to create meals that are native to the areas it serves. It's not serving pizza in Ukraine. It's making Ukrainian food understanding the comfort of food you know makes a difference. The people at WCK do good things.

Once again, the restaurant industry is coming together to help. That’s kind of its thing. When you work every day in a business that brings people together over food and drink, you get a sense of what being part of a community is all about. It’s helping. It’s teaming up. It’s thinking of others.

These are the things that will bring everyone to Giusto on May 2 — a chance to help. Enjoy some incredible snacks and drinks while you’re there, and savor the taste of doing your part.

Dan Lederer is a Middletown resident with 30 years experience in the food service industry throughout New England. He continues to work locally behind the scenes within the industry and remains a devoted fan of all things restaurant and hospitality related. His column appears on newportri.com and Thursdays in The Daily News. Cheers!

