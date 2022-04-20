‘It Was All Me,’ Shaq Says of His Broken Marriage to Shaunie O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal claimed he was to blame for his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal’s divorce.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” the NBA legend said, “I was horrible,” but added, “She was awesome.” She was the real deal. It was all down to me.”

Shaq, 50, refused to say more about “what [he] was doing wrong” but said that he “wasn’t safeguarding her and protecting those promises.”

“When you live a double life, it’s easy to become caught up in it. I’m not going to say she was the one who did it. He went on to say, “It was all me.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers star waxed poetic on his family and how much their support meant to him while he was on the court. He felt “lost” after he and Shaunie divorced in 2009.

“I was just greedy,” he explained. “I was in the ideal circumstance. My wife was better than a cup, and she kept giving me babies, which made her even nicer.

“I had it all, and I’m not making excuses; I realize I made a mistake.”

Shaq went on to say that Shaunie, 47, did everything she could to ensure their marriage would last, including giving birth to their four “beautiful kids,” caring for their home, and handling “business stuff.”

“It was just me,” he explained. “Sometimes you can’t come back from that when you make many blunders like that.”

“As I get older and reflect on events, I can honestly say it was all me because I was a major player.”

Shaunie has now moved on, getting engaged in November 2021 to pastor Keion Henderson.

Shaq stated, “She’s happy now.” “She’s set to marry a lovely young gentleman, and I’m delighted for her; we have a wonderful relationship.”

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal married in 2002. They split up in 2007, only to reunite momentarily. In 2009, Shaunie filed for divorce for the second time, which she received in 2011. Shareef, 22, Amirah, 20, Shaqir, 19, and Me’arah, 15, are their four children.