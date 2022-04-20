Beabadoobee Shares Her Signature Beauty Look, From Faux Freckles to Lived-In Eyeliner

For all the follows and likes Pat McGrath generates around her makeup artistry every season (Julia Fox’s internet-breaking black eyeliner didn’t just happen), it’s the skin quality she has pioneered over the course of her storied career that is perhaps her biggest calling card. Hydrated, but not oily; smooth, but realistic, with a makeup-priming moisture quality that is “lightweight yet nourishing,” McGrath explains. Much like she developed a seven-step lipstick technique to achieve the ultimate in petal-soft pigment, McGrath has been cocktailing her own skin-care formula for her entire career, layering simple creams spiked with rose water to create a quick-penetrating emulsion. And just as that signature makeup technique became Pat McGrath Labs’ best-selling MatteTrance Lipstick, her patented skin prep has finally been bottled.
