ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Beabadoobee Shares Her Signature Beauty Look, From Faux Freckles to Lived-In Eyeliner

By Kiana Murden
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “What I find really important, especially when going on tour, is trying to find time to myself because you are constantly around so many people...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Shoppers Call This Eye Serum "Magic" for Dark Circles and Crow's Feet

As someone who spends eight hours a day on shopping websites, I'm pretty familiar with the beauty offerings of most major retailers. But while double-checking if Dermstore stocks La Mer, I stumbled on a tip from one of the company's estheticians: They don't carry the vaunted brand, but "highly recommend" Cosmedix as an alternative. That led me right to the brand's website, where shoppers can't stop raving about the prettiest eye serum I've ever seen.
MAKEUP
POPSUGAR

This Viral $24 Mascara Made My Lashes Look Like Falsies

Thrive Causemetics's Liquid Lash Extensions mascara has become extremely popular on Instagram. Users say it offers everything from length to volume without flaking or feeling heavy. One editor put the mascara to the test and loved the results. Mascara can be pretty hit or miss for me. While I have...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be...
MAKEUP
shefinds

The One Eyeshadow Hack Celeb MUA’s Swear By For An Instant Facelift

Of all of the makeup goodies you own, your eyeshadow palette can be one of the trickier products to get just right. As you may have already figured out from years of experimentation, simply dipping a brush into a random brown shadow and sweeping it across your eyelid isn’t going to necessarily do you any favors. This is one product that requires a little know-how to brighten your eyes and lift your face for a more radiant and youthful look. Of course, the best way to proceed is to call in the experts and let them guide the way. Saffron Hughes, makeup expert at falseeyelashes.co.uk, is here to uncover the one eyeshadow hack she always shares with clients who are looking to create a more youthful look.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beabadoobee
Vogue Magazine

Pat McGrath Is Launching Her First Skin-Care Product–And Naomi Campbell Is Already a Fan

For all the follows and likes Pat McGrath generates around her makeup artistry every season (Julia Fox’s internet-breaking black eyeliner didn’t just happen), it’s the skin quality she has pioneered over the course of her storied career that is perhaps her biggest calling card. Hydrated, but not oily; smooth, but realistic, with a makeup-priming moisture quality that is “lightweight yet nourishing,” McGrath explains. Much like she developed a seven-step lipstick technique to achieve the ultimate in petal-soft pigment, McGrath has been cocktailing her own skin-care formula for her entire career, layering simple creams spiked with rose water to create a quick-penetrating emulsion. And just as that signature makeup technique became Pat McGrath Labs’ best-selling MatteTrance Lipstick, her patented skin prep has finally been bottled.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

6 Easy Hairstyles That Will Make Your Hair Look So Much Healthier

I’m always guilty of overdoing it with hairstyling, resulting in my strands becoming a shell of their former self. So I’m always looking for easy hairstyles that don’t require too much manipulation as I try to stop using high heat and pulling and tugging my hair into harsh styles. The other reason for this is that I truly cannot be bothered. I want to relax and ease into spring and summer. For warm weather, the mission for my tired-out locks and tired-out brain is creating the simplest styles that still look cool as ever.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Beauty#Eyeliner#Sensitive Skin#Coachella#Homeoplasmine#Augustinus Bader#Asian
Vogue Magazine

19 Thoughts I Had About Harry Styles’s Dazzling Coachella Performance

If you woke up in the wee hours of Saturday morning feeling a mysterious mix of FOMO and titillation, it was likely because at 11:35 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, Harry Styles was emerging in a Gucci sequined jumpsuit and beginning his first-weekend headlining set at Coachella. “We have a full moon, you have a ticket, and I have the flavor,” the consummate showman promised before delivering 80 minutes of sonic joy in the desert. So here are 19 thoughts I had about Styles’s Coachella debut (which you can also watch by scrolling back through the video below).
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
The Lima News

Beauty academy shares fashion

LIMA — The Ohio State Beauty Academy presented Centaur of Attention, their spring talent showcase at the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center. Thirty-eight stylists and their models participated in an avant garde fashion show. Vice President of Operations and Development at the Ohio State Beauty Academy Jillian Jarvis...
LIMA, OH
Vogue Magazine

Conan Gray’s Hot Pink Valentino Look Shut Down Coachella

The first weekend of Coachella was a star-studded affair, with Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Harry Styles taking to the various stages (Justin Bieber and Shania Twain even made surprise cameos!). Setlists aside, this also meant there was tons of stage fashion to take in, which is always just as much a highlight and spectacle as the music. One musician whose Coachella style didn’t disappoint? That would be American singer-songwriter Conan Gray, who shut down his time slot while wearing a custom pink Valentino ensemble.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

The Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil Is Almost as Good as Lip Filler

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. My favorite part of my makeup routine is—without hesitation—creating a defined lip. I love a nude moment and swear by a neutral brown liner topped off with rosy tints. I have a few workhorse pencils, but lately, it's been the Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil helping me nail that sharp definition and fullness I love so much.
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

Bridgerton make-up artist reveals all the beauty products used on Simone Ashley

Undoubtedly one of the highlights of Bridgerton season two (aside from all the glorious costumes and sparkling jewels) is lead actress Simone Ashley's glowing skin. Ashley plays the headstrong Kate Sharma in the show, and in every scene her skin looks almost impossibly radiant. Jessie Deol, make-up artist for Bridgerton, revealed that she had "a lot of requests" to share what she used on the actress' skin.
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy