Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 20

By Joe Nelson
 2 days ago
Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 978 newly reported cases and seven newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,479.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. The health department confirmed Monday that cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 96% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 4% (as of April 11) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 19, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 212 – down from the 226 reported on April 18. Of those hospitalized, 23 people are in intensive care (up from 21) and 189 are in non-ICU care (down from 205).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 18, the state reported that 3,902,979 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,694,998 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,553,234 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 82%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,902,979
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,694,998
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,553,234
  • Positive cases: 1,441,279 (up from 1,440,303)
  • Reinfection cases: 64,246
  • Deaths: 12,479 – 260 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,472)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,422,848 (up from 1,422,242)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

