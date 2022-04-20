ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Public Transit Systems No Longer Requiring Masks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bob Hague, WRN) Public transportation passengers across Wisconsin may now ride mask free. A Trump appointed federal judge...

Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak Will No Longer Require Masks for Passengers and Employees

Amtrak will no longer require masks to be worn on board its trains as the COVID-19 mask mandate will no longer be enforced by the Transportation Security Administration. "While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19," the statement read. "Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
The Verge

Judge says masks can’t be required on planes and trains

A federal judge said Monday that the Biden administration could not require masks be worn on airplanes and public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the authority to introduce a mask mandate and did not follow the proper rules to implement a mandate, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin holds first medical cannabis public hearing

For the Wisconsin Legislature, getting to the point where a conversation about legalizing cannabis could be had in committee has been challenging. It’s a first step legislators finally took Wednesday, April 20, an annual day of celebration for cannabis activists. The  public hearing on the legislation (SB-1034), which would legalize medical marijuana, was held in […] The post Wisconsin holds first medical cannabis public hearing appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Narcity

Ontario Mask Mandates Are Being Extended For Public Transit & More

You won't want to throw away your face coverings in Ontario just yet. On Friday, the province announced that it would be extending mask mandates in some settings. While all mask mandates were originally set to end on April 27, the government has now stated that residents will still need to mask up in high-risk settings like public transit, long-term care homes and hospitals.
TRAFFIC
1390 Granite City Sports

Metro Bus Riders No Longer Required to Wear a Mask

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is announcing that because of a federal court ruling overturning the mask mandate for public transportation, riders will no longer be required to wear a mask. The change includes all Metro Bus services and transportation hubs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still...
TRAFFIC
Thrillist

The CDC Wants to Reinstate the Indoor Transportation Mask Mandate

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
PUBLIC HEALTH

