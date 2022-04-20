ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WI

Jackson County Jailer Accused of Sexual Relationship With Inmate Appears in Court

cwbradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jackson County Jailer accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate appeared in court on Tuesday. According to court records, Bret Noltner is accused of taking a...

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, WI
Jackson County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jailer#Sexual Relationship#The Inmate
The Independent

First death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in a decade chooses to die by firing squad

The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, Moore was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials have struggled to get their hands...
POLITICS
WJTV 12

Adams County jailer arrested in contraband bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A jailer who worked at the Adams County Jail has been arrested in connection to a contraband bust. The Natchez Democrat reported Nakeria Virgil was terminated as a jailer on Thursday, March 10. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

South Carolina killer could face firing squad in weeks after prison finishes new $53,000 death chamber revamp as state schedules its first execution in 11 years

A South Carolina prison has scheduled its first execution after officials finished updating a $53,600 death chamber in Columbia to prepare for capital punishments by firing squad. The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Sabita Thanwani: Man accused of murdering 19 year-old found dead in student halls appears in court

The boyfriend of a student found dead in student halls has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of her murder.Maher Maaroufe, 22, is said to have been in a relationship with 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani before he allegedly attacked her.At about 1.50am on Saturday March 19, it is claimed the couple arrived at Ms Thanwani’s university accommodation in Clerkenwell, central London.A neighbour alerted emergency services after hearing screams coming from her room.It is alleged her attacker tried the door of another room before leaving the building in Sebastian Street.Police found Ms Thanwani lying beneath blankets and a duvet on the...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Judge dismisses death row inmate’s bid to be declared intellectually disabled

A judge in Tennessee has dismissed a motion from a death row inmate who hoped to be spared an execution by being designated intellectually disabled. The Associated Press reports that Senior Judge Walter Kurtz confirmed Byron Black, 65, had been ruled not intellectually disabled by federal courts, and was thus ineligible to have the decision reconsidered. The decision was made despite both Black's lawyers and the Nashvilledistrict attorney that the man is intellectually disabled and should be spared the death sentence. Black is scheduled to be executed on 18 August for murdering his girlfriend and her two young daughters...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy