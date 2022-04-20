Ashley Moody gives Back the Blue Award to Hillsborough County officer Mike Blair

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO