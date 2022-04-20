ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisit Dashawn Jordan’s Recruit

The Berrics Canteen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got to know Dashawn Jordan very well during the filming of his Recruit in 2016,...

theberrics.com

ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
deseret.com

This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Berrics Canteen

Red Bull’s ‘Skate Tales’ Season 2 Kicks Off With Fancy Lad

Red Bull‘s ‘Skate Tales’ series is a deep dive into the lesser-known subcultures in skateboarding—groups that just keep doing their own thing, whether we see it or not. The six-part exploration of this underground element, hosted by famous outlier Madars Apse, which takes you from Japan to the Ethiopian skate scene, kicked off today with a deep dive with Fancy Lad.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruit#Business Co
NBC Sports

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. to return for senior season

LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. will return to UCLA for his senior season, keeping him in Westwood for the debut of his sister Gabriela with the women’s basketball team. A slickly produced video posted to his social media accounts concluded with Jaquez slipping on his team jersey and saying, “I’m coming back.”
CAMARILLO, CA

