Revisit Dashawn Jordan’s Recruit

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
Red Bull‘s ‘Skate Tales’ series is a deep dive into the lesser-known subcultures in skateboarding—groups that just keep doing their own thing, whether we see it or not. The six-part exploration of this underground element, hosted by famous outlier Madars Apse, which takes you from Japan to the Ethiopian skate scene, kicked off today with a deep dive with Fancy Lad.
LOS ANGELES -- UCLA guard Jules Bernard has declared for the NBA draft, although the senior won't hire an agent to preserve his eligibility. He announced his plans Tuesday on his Instagram account. Bernard has one year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA allowed an extra year because of the...
The high school class of 2022 has been through a lot the past few years. High school athletes have seen additional challenges, with scholarship offers reduced due to the number of college athletes sticking around for an extra year under COVID-era allowances. Throw in an injury or two along the...
LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. will return to UCLA for his senior season, keeping him in Westwood for the debut of his sister Gabriela with the women’s basketball team. A slickly produced video posted to his social media accounts concluded with Jaquez slipping on his team jersey and saying, “I’m coming back.”
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo recently gained some bulletin board material when he wasn’t even named a finalist for this season’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Adebayo called the snub disrespectful, and he’ll surely use it as motivation going forward. It’s not the first time he’s...
