ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Ballots out for Polson school bonds, board seats

By SCOT HEISEL
Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 2 days ago

The Lake County Election Department last week mailed ballots to registered Polson voters regarding school board elections and a pair of school bond issues.

The Polson School Board voted in February to proceed with a bond request of up to $32.2 million for the elementary district and $17.7 million for the high school district. The bonds are presented as separate measures on the ballot, so they will be passed or rejected separately.

The election is by mail only — no regular polling places will be used. Ballots must be returned to the Lake County Election Office on the bottom floor of the county courthouse by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

Passage of both school bond proposals would result in a 25-year loan term, according to district representatives. Taxpayers would be affected by the assessed value of their homes per 100 thousand dollars. For example, the owner of a $100,000 home would owe $8.86 a month, or $106.35 a year, and an owner of a $200,000 home would owe $17.72 a month, or $212.70 a year, continuing up per $100,000 valuation of each home.

The elementary bond would allow for the realignment of the schools, with Cherry Valley serving pre-kindergarten through second grade, Linderman serving third through fifth grades and Polson Middle School serving sixth through eighth grades.

School officials also intend to update Cherry Valley with additional classrooms, a multi-purpose athletic facility, updated kitchen facilities and a dedicated space for music instruction and performance.

Linderman Elementary would be updated with additional classrooms, a new library space, updated kitchen facilities and a new music room.

All three schools also would receive updated school entrances to enhance student safety and security.

The main focus of the high school bond is to remove outside modular buildings that have become worn, unsafe and unhealthy to use, and expansion of the school with a new set of classrooms for new computer science and robotics programs, a Native American culture center, updated special education classrooms, and improvements to career and technical education facilities. The entryway also would undergo a renovation to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Voters will choose two of three candidates to serve two-year terms on the Polson School Board.

Incumbent Dana Hewankorn has lived in the Elmo/Dayton community since 1996, according to a profile provided by the district. She has worked for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes since 1993, including a stint with the Tribal Education Department. She also worked as the education coordinator at The People’s Center in Pablo from 2015-18. Hewankorn currently serves as the Project Aware program manager with the Tribal Education Department. She earned an associate degree in Native American Studies and a bachelor’s degree in tribal historic preservation from Salish Kootenai College. She also earned a master’s degree in tribal administration and governance from the University of Minnesota Duluth. She is raising four grandchildren who attend Polson schools.

Dixon native Devon Cox is owner of Massini Group, a business that specializes in data analytics and business-to-business marketing. Cox attended Charlo schools. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration-marketing and a Masters in Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. He is married to Polson High School volleyball coach Lizzy Cox. They have six children, ages 2-12. Devon also coaches youth sports in Polson.

Nathaniel Netzer was raised in North Dakota and has lived in Polson for 10 years. He and his wife, Brooke Wegner, have four children, with the oldest attending second grade. Netzer earned a degree in instrumentation and control at North Dakota State University. He worked in the oil fields for eight years, and he currently works at the Weyerhaeuser Columbia Falls MDF manufacturing facility.

Also appearing on the ballot is an uncontested race for a one-year term on the board. Joanna Browning is running unopposed for that seat. Browning is a graduate of Polson High School who earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and environmental education at Western Washington University. She served two and a half years in Cameroon, West Africa, for the U.S. Peace Corps, working primarily in agroforestry and with the local farmers. She later earned a nursing degree at Salish Kootenai College, and she currently works as an RN at St. Luke Community Healthcare.

The Polson School District has extensive information regarding the bond issues on its website, www.polson.k12.mt.us . Voters can check their registration status by visiting app.MT.gov/voterinfo .

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two incumbents, four challengers vie for seats on Waukesha School Board

WAUKESHA — Incumbents Greg Deets and William Baumgart are taking on challengers Sarah Harrison, Karrie Kozlowski, Marquell Moorer and Mark Borowski for three seats on the School District of Waukesha School Board. Ahead of the April 5 election, candidates answered The Freeman’s Q&A. School board races have taken...
WAUKESHA, WI
Lake County Leader

Polson considers youth curfew law

The city of Polson took a step Monday night toward reinstating a curfew ordinance for juveniles that was erroneously removed from the books five years ago. At the Polson City Commission’s regular meeting, commissioners approved a first reading of an ordinance that amends the city’s municipal code to implement curfew hours for minors. City Manager Ed Meece said the ordinance was eliminated by accident during a routine recodification process in 2017, and the city’s police requested an amendment to help them better manage potential illegal activity by minors late at night. “Lake County continues to have a curfew ordinance,” Meece told commissioners. “The...
POLSON, MT
Patriot Ledger

Races for select board, school committee highlight April 26 Milton town election ballot

MILTON – Open seats on three major town boards have attracted large fields of candidates for the April 26 town election. Three of the four candidates for two seats on the select board have experience on the town's warrant committee. Erin Bradley is the current secretary of the committee, and Clinton Graham and Christopher Hart are former members. Also in the race is health board Chair Roxanne Musto.
MILTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Montana State
Montana Elections
City
Polson, MT
Lake County, MT
Government
County
Lake County, MT
City
Charlo, MT
Polson, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Lake County Leader

Lake County Public Meetings, April 13-21

Wednesday, April 13 3:30 p.m.: Lake County Board of Adjustment, via Zoom; contact planning@lakemt.gov or 406-883-7235 for attendance instructions. 6:30 p.m.: Ronan City Council; Ronan City Hall, 207 Main St. SW A. 7 p.m.: Lake County Planning Board, via Zoom; contact planning@lakemt.gov or 406-883-7235 for attendance instructions. Thursday, April 14 9 a.m.: Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Tribal Council; 42487 Complex Blvd., Pablo. 6:30 p.m.: Lake County Conservation District Board of Supervisors; 64352 US Highway 93, Ronan; contact sklaus@madcnet.org for the zoom information. 6:30 p.m.: Polson Parks and Tree Board; downstairs at Polson Bay Golf Course clubhouse. Monday, April 18 5:30 p.m.: Dayton School Board; contact District Clerk Deb Anderson at danderson@daytonschool.net for meeting information. 7 p.m.: Polson City Commission, via Zoom; link at www.cityofpolson.com/meetings. Tuesday, April 19 9 a.m.: Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Tribal Council; 42487 Complex Blvd., Pablo. 1:30 p.m.: Lake County Board of Health, commissioners’ chambers at Lake County Courthouse, or remotely via Zoom; contact planning@lakemt.gov or 406-883-7235 for attendance instructions. 7 p.m.: St. Ignatius School Board, school library. 7 p.m.: Charlo School Board, high school gymnasium. Wednesday, April 20 4:30 p.m.: Lake County Cemetery Board, Lake County Courthouse Conference Room 317. Thursday, April 21 9 a.m.: Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Tribal Council; 42487 Complex Blvd., Pablo.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Legals for April, 21 2022

MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT LAKE COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of MARGARETTE E. BAUER, Deceased. Probate No. 20-74 Dept No. 2002. NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to LINCOLN BAUER, the Personal Representative, 30534 Fernview Lane, Bigfork, Montana 59911, or filed with the...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

County seeks mill levy for cemetery projects

Lake County voters will decide the fate of a mill levy to benefit multiple cemeteries in the county this November. County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to place the levy vote on the ballot following a public hearing Monday that drew no members of the public. If approved, the three-mill levy will raise approximately $200,000 over two years to fund the construction of permanent bathroom facilities at the Mountain View Cemetery in Ronan and the Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius. It also would fund a new maintenance shop for Lakeview Cemetery in Polson. Commissioners said the impact for a homeowner whose home...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#High School#Salish Kootenai College#The Polson School Board#Polson Middle School
Lake County Leader

District court blocks new voting laws

A district court judge in Yellowstone County last week temporarily blocked four new election administration laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature that have been challenged by the Montana Democratic Party and a coalition of Indigenous and voter advocacy organizations. In his order granting the injunction, Judge Michael Moses said the plaintiffs made a convincing case they would suffer “irreparable injury” by “the loss of constitutional rights” if the laws were not blocked for the remainder of the legal proceedings. The Montana Democratic Party, which has submitted hundreds of pages of declarations and expert testimony to support its position, hailed the...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Polson native Beatrix Frissell earns Truman Scholarship at UM

MISSOULA – There are 58 names on the list for the prestigious Truman Scholarship this year out of more than 700 applicants. Beatrix Frissell, a runner from Polson and University of Montana junior, is still processing how her name ended up on that list that includes the nation’s top-tier students interested in public service. But don’t be fooled by her Montana humility. Her penchant for academic rigor coupled with a UM education steeped in justice, gender equity, policy and environmental sciences prepared her to earn this national scholarship. “I’m still a little bit in shock,” Frissell said. “The feeling of being named a Truman...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Workshop to address new city business license

The city of Polson will hold a second public workshop regarding a possible new business license at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at City Hall. The proposal was first publicly discussed during an initial workshop on Jan. 26 that drew just two members of the public. At that time, the proposal hadn’t even been put to paper just yet. It was merely a discussion, led by City Manager Ed Meece and Kevin Straub, assistant fire chief for the Polson City Fire Department. Straub recommended the idea to the Polson Commission and presented it as a matter of public safety. The new business...
POLSON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Frederick News-Post

State delegate missed most of legislative session due to health reasons, daughter says

State Del. Carol Krimm’s family said a medical condition caused her to miss most of the 2022 Maryland General Assembly session. Krimm, 71, was absent from the General Assembly starting in January, shortly after the 90-day session began. Other members of the county’s delegation to Annapolis have said recently that neither they nor their offices have heard from the delegate for months.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
KULR8

Montana U.S. House District 2 (R) Primary Debate

Republican candidates vying for the U.S. House District 2 seat debated for over an hour. Matt Rosendale, who is also running to keep his seat, declined the offer to debate and did not participate. Each candidate was asked to answer questions about agriculture and rural issues, topics that impact all Montanans right now.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana is now a pot state, not a coal one — so tell our federal delegation

For years now we have heard Jon Tester and Steve Daines declare themselves “coal state senators” whenever they so willingly vote against measures to reduce or tax the use of coal and its planet-killing pollution. But as recently released data show, the state and local tax revenue and number of jobs created by Montana’s legalization […] The post Montana is now a pot state, not a coal one — so tell our federal delegation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Four candidates apply for 20th Judicial District vacancy

Gov. Greg Gianforte last week announced an advisory council to assist in reviewing qualified candidates to fill the district court judge vacancy in the 20th Judicial District (Lake and Sanders Counties). Gianforte will name a replacement for Judge James Manley, who is set to retire in June. Gov. Gianforte announced in March that he is accepting applications and nominations for the 20th judicial district vacancy of any lawyer in good standing who has the qualifications set forth by law for holding the position of district court judge. The deadline for applications was Monday, April 11. Applications may be viewed at nominatejudges.mt.gov/Vacancies. The...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Could Four Corners Be A New City in The Gallatin Valley?

This action would be an interesting scenario for not only the city but what could be potentially a new town. The City of Bozeman has been growing for so many years that Bozeman is now considered a metropolitan area. With this steady growth, the population of Bozeman has been moving west towards Four Corners due to all the open land available.
BOZEMAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Guest column: PSC requires a dose of integrity

In 2021 a state audit of the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) revealed “several situations indicative of an unhealthy organizational culture and ineffective leadership, including certain commissioners overriding department controls.” They added, “We believe this culture limited management personnel’s ability to enforce compliance with state and department policy.” Put differently, at a taxpayer funded agency there was a complete failure of integrity that created an environment ripe for fraud. Being incompetent is bad, but collecting six-figure salaries while abusing the trust and resources of Montana voters and taxpayers is inexcusable. While we can add up the sum of their paychecks,...
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
76
Followers
75
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy