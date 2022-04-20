ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Sharks hire two head coaches

By Anthony Richards
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePonte Vedra High School recently hired a pair of new head coaches to its athletic program with the additions of Jessica Spencer-Gardner and Angi Boselli. Spencer-Gardner will take over the reins of the girls varsity basketball team heading into next season. She presents an array of experience, having played...

News4Jax.com

Impact Christian hires Bobby Ramsay to build football program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Ramsay is taking on the biggest challenge of his high school football coaching career. Ramsay, the former Mandarin and Yulee high school head coach, accepted a job to start the program at Impact Christian Academy and build it from scratch on Friday. The Lions will begin play this fall as an independent program.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Click2Houston.com

GHAGBA All-Star Game set for Saturday on VYPE

HOUSTON - The area’s best girls basketball players will descend upon Wheeler Fieldhouse on Saturday for the annual GHAGBA All-Star Game, which is slated for a 2 p.m. tip-off. All-Star teams will be divided into Team Blue, led by Manvel coach Jhared Marshall, and Team White, led by Summer...
BASKETBALL
WDAM-TV

Josh Sherer named PCS Athletic Director

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Josh Sherer, has been named as the new PCS Athletic Director. Today, PCS held a spirited press conference to share the exciting news that Coach Josh Sherer has been named as the new Athletic Director of Presbyterian Christian School. Coach Sherer has twenty years of coaching under his belt, including over 400 wins (92 of which at the collegiate level). His record also includes two Regional collegiate titles in the NCCAA, one Final Four collegiate level finish in the NCCAA, four District Championships in the MAIS, and a MAIS Girls Overall Championship in 2019 at Lamar School (where he had the unique privilege to win with two of his daughters playing for him; Isabella and Addyson).
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Georgia Changing Its Jerseys: College Football World Reacts

The defending champions will be sporting new uniforms this season. On Thursday, Georgia’s football team officially announced that it’s bringing back the block numbers for its jerseys. In the Bulldogs’ announcement video, Georgia legend David Pollack came out of a portal with the new uniform on. This...
ATLANTA, GA
WEAR

Niceville Softball edges West Florida Tech, 1-0, in Pitching Classic

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- West Florida Tech sophomore pitcher Sydney Scapin and Niceville junior Audrey Schumacher locked up in a brilliant pitcher's duel, Tuesday. Schumacher's Eagles won it, 1-0, scoring the game's lone run in the sixth inning on the Eagles' only hit. Scapin was nearly untouchable, heading into the sixth...
NICEVILLE, FL
Bladen Journal

WITH THE FIRST PICK …

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coach Doug Pederson’s first step in rebuilding the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars is clear: Get immediate help for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It’s why Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke added four offensive starters in free agency. Five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, tight end Evan Engram and receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones signed contracts totaling $154.5 million that included $89.25 million guaranteed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KTSM

Local athletes shine at 5A/6A Area track meet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Class 5A and 6A Area track and field meet was held on Friday at Franklin High School and local athletes put on a show. The Chapin girls and Parkland boys took home the Class 5A Area team titles; Frenship’s girls and the San Angelo Central boys won in Class […]
EL PASO, TX

