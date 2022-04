HARRISBURG, Pa. — Currently, 18 U.S. states have legalized the use of recreational marijuana; now, state legislators hope to add Pennsylvania to that list. Republican State Senator Mike Regan of Cumberland and York Counties announced in October of 2021 that he would introduce legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. Regan stated he also hopes to establish a new regulatory control board, remove penalties for use and possession by adults, allow for the legal purchase and possession of firearms regardless of one’s choice to use marijuana, enhance Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry, and more.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO