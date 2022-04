CHEYENNE – Starting July 1, Wyoming residents will gain an advantage in underground water contested case hearings. When the application or petition for a high-capacity well drilling permit is opposed, the law will state that the applicant or petitioner shall bear the burden of proof. Advocates in Laramie County for House Bill 136 said this is one more step toward protecting the natural resource, and it saves water conservationists thousands of dollars in the process. ...

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 29 DAYS AGO