ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Passing charts from his 2021 games

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2248Pe_0fEsEmLi00

The Seahawks made the news official yesterday that quarterback Geno Smith is re-signing with the organization on a one-year deal. While we’re pretty much alone in this prediction, we believe Smith coming back will preclude the team from selecting a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft – certainly not with the No. 9 overall pick.

That would make Smith the clear favorite to start Week 1, even if they do take a flyer on one of the non-Malik Willis QB prospects in this class. Let’s see what we can learn from Smith’s passing charts from the 2021 season.

For some reason, Next Gen Stats doesn’t have the passing chart from the Seahawks’ dominant victory over the Jaguars in Week 8. That was easily Smith’s best performance of his career, so it’s unfortunate not to have that. Then again, the defensive effort by Jacksonville in that game was the worst we witnessed during the entire 2021 season, so Smith’s impressive tape and numbers from that day have to be taken with a grain of salt and a big asterisk in any case.

Here are the passing charts from the three other games that Geno Smith appeared in last year.

Week 5 vs. Rams (4th quarter only)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZAeh_0fEsEmLi00

Week 6 vs. Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzEbw_0fEsEmLi00

Week 7 vs. Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kI0Ph_0fEsEmLi00

What we see is a lot of completions under 10 yards, befitting a quarterback with conservative, game manager inclinations. You will not find many balls thrown 25 or more air yards very often. That’s a huge difference from former franchise QB Russell Wilson, who routinely completed 40+ yard bombs in almost every game he played in Seattle.

No. 7 simply can’t match Wilson’s deep ball accuracy/power, as is the case for most NFL quarterbacks. However, the tradeoff is that he’s much more inclined to attack the middle and intermediate areas of the field to move the chains, which are practically blind spots in Russell Wilson’s game due to his lack of size and his stretch every play out looking deep beyond reason impulses.

Wilson’s approach to the position and his personality may be annoying. However, a quarterback that can’t threaten a defense vertically is a bad quarterback in today’s NFL.

Smith is a significant step down from Mr. Dangerous, but we believe coach Pete Carroll is more-than willing to take that tradeoff – even if he says they want a mobile QB who takes risks. If he did he would have insisted on keeping Wilson.

At the end of the day, Carroll believes he can win modern NFL games through a strong rushing attack, quality defense and sharp special teams play. He’s fundamentally wrong about that and it will probably be what will ultimately cost him his job – along with the two atrocious blockbuster trades involving Wilson and strong safety Jamal Adams.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Steelers Week 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Former Pro Bowl wideout flirts with Packers and possible retirement

The Green Bay Packers do need wide receiver help, but Deebo Samuel might not be the answer. Instead, a surprising candidate in interested — DeSean Jackson. D-Jax, who is considering retirement, would be interested in making a comeback under the right circumstances. Playing for Aaron Rodgers would certainly help convince him to leave the friendly confines of his everyday home.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Michael Irvin Makes His Opinion On Deebo Samuel Very Clear

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a pretty intriguing take on Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been the talk of the day on Wednesday as he’s formally requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been hinted at for the last week, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington confirmed that he wants out.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy