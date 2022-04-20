ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls vs. Bucks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks for Game 2

By Michael Mulford
 1 day ago
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first round series and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

Game 2 tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on TNT.

In Game 1, the Bulls fought to keep the game close by playing stout defense and holding the Bucks to just 93 points. But, it was on the offensive end of the floor where Chicago struggled mightily.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic combined to shoot 21-72 from the floor — just 29% shooting. Without a clutch defensive stops down the stretch by Alex Caruso, this game would’ve seriously gotten away from the Bulls.

In Game 2, Chicago’s All-Star’s are going to need to play like it. Billy Donovan and company cannot afford for DeRozan and LaVine to have another poor shooting night like they had in Game 1.

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) is out.

Bucks: George Hill (abdominal) is out. Jordon Nwora (back) and Bobby Portis (calf) are probable.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Bucks -9.5
  • Money line: Bucks -550 / Bulls +400
  • Over-under: 225.5

Advice and prediction

The defense was great for both teams in Game 1 as neither team reached 100 points in the Bucks victory. Look for both teams to find a rhythm on offense as the Bucks head to Chicago up 2-0. Take Chicago to cover the spread and hit the under.

Prediction: Bucks 108, Bulls 100

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

