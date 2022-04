EG Group has said it will create some 22,700 jobs across the UK over the next five years as it continues its rapid growth.The petrol forecourt giant, which bought healthy fast food chain Leon and bakery business Cooplands last year, said it is part of plans to create 32,000 jobs globally.It said most of the new roles will be across its expanding foodservice business.EG, which is run by Asda owner Mohsin and Zuber Issa, said many of the new roles will delivered through rolling out more Leon and Cooplands sites, as well as opening new food concessions at Asda stores.Following...

