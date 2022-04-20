Bridgestone Dog Park Grand Opening

Click here to read the full article. A new venue set to open in the Nashville area in early 2023, Timberhawk Hall, is looking to bring concertgoers slightly outside of town to an area that hasn’t seen much live music activity, the city of Madison, with a rootsy vibe in an almost barn-like setting. The concert hall, whose plans have been known to the local music community for a while but were just announced Thursday, will have a capacity of 1,000 attendees standing or 600 seated. It’s located a few miles northeast of downtown Nashville, in a suburban area of an...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO