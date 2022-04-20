ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant-delivery companies have their sights set on beauty

By Jeena Sharma
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoppers don’t just want snacks delivered ASAP. They need shampoo and deodorant in a pinch, too. Enter: instant-delivery companies. Beauty fits into what Adam Wacenske, US head of operations at Gorillas, calls an “Oh no, I’m out” situation. “You run out of shampoo or lotion or something, it’s not something you...

KLFY.com

Best RMS Beauty product

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since 2009, RMS Beauty’s performance-focused organic cosmetics have earned a slew of awards and a cult following. The brand formulates everything from beauty oil to lipstick using high-quality ingredients that are kept as close to their natural state as possible to maximize their nutritional benefits. If you’re seeking a highlighter that delivers natural radiance while actually improving your skin’s health, RMS Beauty’s Living Luminizer is the top choice.
MAKEUP
WWD

L’Occitane Adds Grown Alchemist to Expanding, Clean Beauty Portfolio

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — L’Occitane Group has acquired a majority stake in the Australian skin care brand Grown Alchemist. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the purchase price was in excess of 50 million Australian dollars, or $37.4 million at current exchange, according to industry sources.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The sale was negotiated by the boutique investment bank Lempriere Wells, which has been working with Grown Alchemist for the past five years, helping the brand to expand internationally. Lempriere Wells is...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Instacart Plans Micro-Fulfillment Warehouses for Instant Delivery

As Amazon continues taking a bigger piece of the grocery delivery market and newcomers like Gopuff crowd an already-congested landscape, Instacart is planning to launch micro-fulfillment warehouses to gain a competitive edge, according to a press release on Thursday (March 24). The decision also supports Instacart’s post-pandemic strategy to pivot...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Waterless skincare: the beauty firms tapping into ethical cleansing

The climate crisis is driving a new trend that will change the look of your bathroom cabinet for ever: waterless skincare. While wrapping-free, vegan toiletries have long had a place on British high streets, thanks to independent brands such as Lush, the new wave of waterless – or anhydrous – beauty products is driven by a combination of ethical concerns, innovations taken from Korean skincare and new developments in packaging.
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
In Style

Shoppers Call This Eye Serum "Magic" for Dark Circles and Crow's Feet

As someone who spends eight hours a day on shopping websites, I'm pretty familiar with the beauty offerings of most major retailers. But while double-checking if Dermstore stocks La Mer, I stumbled on a tip from one of the company's estheticians: They don't carry the vaunted brand, but "highly recommend" Cosmedix as an alternative. That led me right to the brand's website, where shoppers can't stop raving about the prettiest eye serum I've ever seen.
MAKEUP
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWD

The 30 Best Body Lotions and Creams for Soft, Smooth Skin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Regardless of the season, having a reliable go-to body cream as part of your daily routine is one of the most important and nourishing self-care moments you can do for your body. While some may think that because we’re all a little sweatier in the summer, we can skip moisturizing, but that couldn’t be further from the truth, especially as we’re likely all shaving a little bit more frequently as well. Whether you...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Eyeshadow Hack Celeb MUA’s Swear By For An Instant Facelift

Of all of the makeup goodies you own, your eyeshadow palette can be one of the trickier products to get just right. As you may have already figured out from years of experimentation, simply dipping a brush into a random brown shadow and sweeping it across your eyelid isn’t going to necessarily do you any favors. This is one product that requires a little know-how to brighten your eyes and lift your face for a more radiant and youthful look. Of course, the best way to proceed is to call in the experts and let them guide the way. Saffron Hughes, makeup expert at falseeyelashes.co.uk, is here to uncover the one eyeshadow hack she always shares with clients who are looking to create a more youthful look.
MAKEUP
In Style

The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Eyeliner is a makeup bag staple for a reason: that seemingly simple line traced around your eyes makes a statement. Heck, the use of eyeliner dates as far back as 10,000 BC across Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt where that statement read, the thicker the lines, the higher your status. Thankfully, in today's modern world, finding a quality eyeliner doesn't require a high standing status—or a splurge for that matter. One stroll down the drugstore aisles will reveal dozens of eyeliner options to meet the needs of beauty professionals and first-time liners alike; many of which have also lined the eyes of celebrities like Emma Stone, Camila Cabello, and Sofia Vergara.
MAKEUP
CBS News

Gems: Beauty set in stone

They took millions, even billions of years to form, but gemstones can capture our awe in a flash. Correspondent Faith Salie visits the recently-reopened Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, where visitors can eye these beautiful superstars of geologic history.
MUSEUMS

