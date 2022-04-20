ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Garth Brooks adds a second night in Cincinnati to kick off his 2022 Stadium Tour

By Carena Liptak
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks is doubling up on Cincinnati fun to kick off his 2022 Stadium Tour shows. After previously announcing a show at the city’s Paul Brown Stadium on May 14, Garth is adding...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Second Garth Brooks show announced in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second show has been added to Garth Brooks’ live performance in Charlotte. The country music legend will now perform at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Bank of America Stadium in addition to his previously scheduled July 16 concert. The event takes place rain...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Garth Brooks returns to the Carolinas

Darla Crowe caught the impacts of a tornado that passed through Rolling Hills Road in Six Mile on Wednesday. Medal of Honor recipients accredited to South Carolina. March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day. Here is a look at the service members who have received the Medal of Honor accredited to South Carolina.
SIX MILE, SC
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Band Video

When it comes to their football program, Ohio State spares no effort to create the best program they possibly can. That same effort goes into their marching band, as we’ve seen from a now-viral video. On Thursday, Ohio State released a video from one of their recent band practices....
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Epic Ohio State Marching Band Video Going Viral

Ohio State University boasts one of the top marching bands in the country. The Pride of the Buckeyes is well known for its sonic quality, but also its unique flare. On Wednesday, the marching band’s official Twitter account posted a video of assistant drum major Dalton Cararo pulling off an incredible baton-twirling stunt.
EDUCATION
WSYX ABC6

HBCU stars get set to shine at All-Star game at Nationwide Arena

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The HBCU All-Star Game comes to Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Beyond the game, the event is bringing opportunities that can be felt throughout Central Ohio. John Pace is the CEO of Classics for Columbus and said those opportunities go beyond the basketball court. "This event...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio, HBCU All-Star coaches preview Classic for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza is kicking off Thursday with a players and coaches press conference at The Hyatt House. The press conference can be seen in the video player above. Ohio All-Stars coach Jim Cleamons and HBCU All-Stars coach Robert Jones are speaking at the event to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Joe Nuxhall Miracle League to host opening day parade

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds season has already begun, but another opening day celebration is set for April 23. The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League is hosting an opening day parade and John Lomax is the grand marshal. Tyler Bradshaw, executive director with the Nuxhall Foundation, talks about the event, the upcoming season and the league's new mascot and book.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TiffinOhio.net

Northwest Ohio community to honor fallen officer in hockey game

Findlay, Ohio — The Cube Ice Arena in Findlay is set to welcome the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative of the First Responder Face-Off Foundation to town on Friday, May 6. The event features a charity hockey game between the FOP 109 Warthogs vs. the Toledo Police hockey team. Proceeds from the game benefit the family of Officer Dominic Francis of the Bluffton Police Department. Officer Francis was killed in the line of duty March 31, 2022 and was a member of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20.
FINDLAY, OH

