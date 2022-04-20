ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikaela Loach: “The only thing that will ensure our survival is a mass movement of people to come together and get active”

Cover picture for the articleMikaela Loach’s work calendar is not for the weak. The in-demand climate activist is perpetually busy juggling back-to-back media interviews, curating her Instagram feed, carrying out longer-term climate projects, joining Zoom meetings, replying to Signal group chats, creating exhaustive Google Docs, tallying things up in spreadsheets, making placards, protesting, as well...

proud ohioan
11h ago

I think you should come together and create your own community. in this community you should have nothing created by fossil fuels or destructive farming practices. nothing with any animal byproducts. let's see how that pans out.

Paul Hyland
7h ago

I love how all these activists don't have jobs and have ZERO degrees in climatology or even meteorology. LOL but they are all experts.

Bob Fortini
10h ago

She needs to start with the biggest polluters first China and India. Because if you can't reel those two in than anything you do here will be a waste of time. So girl you and Greta have at it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy