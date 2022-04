COLUMBIANA — The Way Station is seeking monetary and in-kind donations in preparation for potential Ukrainian refugees settling near its three Columbiana County locations. “Having participated in Governor DeWine’s Ukrainian Refugee Summit in Parma last week, we realized we are in the perfect position in Northeast Ohio to assist those who come to Ohio and we are already offering a program that will meet most of their basic needs,” said Executive Director Chaney Nezbeth.

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 28 DAYS AGO