DOJ will not appeal end to masking on mass transit unless CDC urges it

(Dubuque, IA) — A Dubuque veterinarian is waiting for sentencing after admitting she wrote fake prescriptions to get access to narcotics. Forty-two-year-old Kristi Schreiber wrote the prescriptions for dogs that didn’t exist so she could get the drug Tramadol. Schreiber told investigators at first the prescriptions were for animals belonging to a friend, but she later admitted she took all the Tramadol herself. It is one of the few human painkillers that are safe for dogs. Authorities say she wrote 266 prescriptions for animals in a two-year period and 186 were for Tramadol.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO