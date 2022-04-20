ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

DOJ will not appeal end to masking on mass transit unless CDC urges it

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about...

Reuters

Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death on Thursday for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province found that after a disagreement over the pair's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
Reason.com

Court Refuses to Seal Documents That Are "Embarrassing" to a Lawyer, But "Not Unfairly Embarrassing"

From Sida v. Murphy, decided Wednesday by Judge Greg Kays (W.D. Mo.):. This case arises from Plaintiffs' allegations that Defendants committed legal malpractice which resulted in a Missouri state court entering default judgment against them for failure to comply with Missouri's Rules of Civil Procedure and the court's orders. Now before the Court is Defendants' Motion to Seal All Filings Made Herein Pertaining to the Undersigned's Ability to Practice Law.
MISSOURI STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds joins 25 other governors to form ‘Border Strike Force’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Reynolds joined 25 other governors in forming a multi-state effort to put an end to crime stemming from the southern border. The Border Strike Force will hope to share intelligence across state lines to improve border enforcement. States involved in the Border Strike Force will not require taxpayer funds or extra enforcement personnel. Information that is already gathered during investigations will simply now be shared as classified intelligence information with other state law enforcement agencies.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

New Iowa Law Ends The Regulating of Fireworks Sales

The battle over the use and sale of fireworks here in Iowa took another interesting turn this week as Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new law ending restrictions on where fireworks can be sold. In the wake of complaints about the use of fireworks, cities began to pass regulations on...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa City man and woman sentenced in federal firearms case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been sentenced to federal prison after being identified as part of a large-scale police investigation. 32-year-old Whitney Claybon and 35-year-old John Vest-Walker were identified during a “straw purchasing” investigation known as Operation Scarecrow. Straw purchases involve one person purchasing an item, typically a firearm, for someone is is legally unable to do so.
IOWA CITY, IA
We Are Iowa

A look at marijuana laws in Iowa for 4/20

DES MOINES, Iowa — April 20 marks a beloved "holiday" for some Iowans, but it's not one you'll find on any calendars. Celebrating 4/20 dates back to California in 1971—teens used it as slang to refer to smoking marijuana. Ever since, the date has been a big one for smokers across the country, but here in Iowa, many are frustrated that they can't celebrate legally.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Dubuque Veterinarian Admits Writing Fake Prescriptions To Get Narcotics

(Dubuque, IA) — A Dubuque veterinarian is waiting for sentencing after admitting she wrote fake prescriptions to get access to narcotics. Forty-two-year-old Kristi Schreiber wrote the prescriptions for dogs that didn’t exist so she could get the drug Tramadol. Schreiber told investigators at first the prescriptions were for animals belonging to a friend, but she later admitted she took all the Tramadol herself. It is one of the few human painkillers that are safe for dogs. Authorities say she wrote 266 prescriptions for animals in a two-year period and 186 were for Tramadol.
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Meatpacker Faces Lawsuit Over Employee Death

The family of a man who died of COVID-19 back in 2020 is suing his place of work- JBS. Jose Andrade-Garcia’s family is suing JBS saying they disregarded worker safety when it came to COVID-19. According to KCCI, Andrade-Garcia went to work even when he felt sick because he...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurse sues over job loss caused by ‘patently inaccurate’ background check

An eastern Iowa nurse is suing a background-check company for allegedly costing her a job offer. Jennifer Malatek of Johnson County is suing First Advantage Background Services in U.S. District Court. She alleges the company violated the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act, which regulates not just credit reports, but also background checks made for employment […] The post Iowa nurse sues over job loss caused by ‘patently inaccurate’ background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC updates mask guidance for N95s in hospitals

The CDC updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance March 24 to make it clear that healthcare facilities should permit patients and visitors to wear more highly protective masks, like N95s. CDC confirmed the update was made to Politico following a March 16 report by Politico's Rachael Levy about hospitals and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Western Iowa Today

Some Iowa Hospitals Are Making Masks Optional

(Waterloo, IA) — Some health care facilities in eastern Iowa are revising their mask requirements. Masks are now optional for most patients, visitors and fully vaccinated employees at UnityPoint Health hospitals and affiliated clinics in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo. The facilities are in cities where COVID-19 transmission levels are low, and the state’s level is moderate. Masking is still recommended for individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms, those who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 10 days or are not fully vaccinated. The changes are effective immediately at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Finley Hospital in Dubuque and Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA

