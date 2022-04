"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is set to be Marvel's next big blockbuster film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange himself, and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. With very little time between now and the film's release on May 6, 2022, there is still much that is unknown about what to expect from the "Doctor Strange" sequel. So far, only two trailers have been released for this movie, the first released as a post-credits scene for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the second and newest trailer released during the 2022 Super Bowl. While both trailers revealed very little about the plot of this movie, they still gave fans a lot to talk about.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO