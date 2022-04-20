ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

25 Candidates Apply For Two Open Positions on Becker School Board

By WJON Staff
 1 day ago
BECKER -- Twenty-five people have applied for two open positions on the Becker School Board. Jeremy Schmidt, Superintendent of Becker Public Schools, says the applicants...

TheAtlantaVoice

Douglass High proposes separating ninth graders to curb failure rates

Administrators from Frederick Douglass High School have proposed that ninth grade students be relocated to a separate building to ease the students transition from middle to high school. The proposed ninth grade STEAM Academy would be located at the former Fain Elementary School, two miles from Douglass High School. During the board of education’s April […] The post Douglass High proposes separating ninth graders to curb failure rates appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
City
Becker, MN
CSB Student Becomes 6th Truman Scholar in School History

COLLEGEVILLE -- A junior at the College of Saint Benedict has received a prestigious award. Sydney Walker, a South Dakota native, was named one of just 58 Truman Scholars. The honor is in memory of former President Harry S. Truman and is awarded to students who demonstrate outstanding leadership potential, a commitment to a career in government or the nonprofit sector and academic excellence.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Mahtomedi Middle, High Schools Switch To E-Learning Wednesday Due To Threat

MAHTOMEDI, Minn. (WCCO) — Mahtomedi’s middle school and high school will move to e-learning Wednesday after a threatening message was posted online. Superintendent Barb Duffrin informed district families and staff via email Tuesday evening that the threat was sent via the district’s Zephyr Tip Form. She says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. “We know this is upsetting and disruptive to the important teaching and learning that happens in our schools and that for some students this news can cause increased anxiety and worry,” Duffrin wrote. “Please know that administration and staff are actively planning support for our secondary students upon their return to school.” Duffrin says students won’t be able to access the middle and high school facilities Wednesday, but in-person classes will still happen in the district’s elementary schools. Click here for more information.
MAHTOMEDI, MN
Career Exploration Option For St. Cloud Students

St. Cloud District 742 students have an opportunity to explore careers. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and Laurie Putnam, Assistant Superintendent District 742 joined me on WJON today. St. Cloud School students have an opportunity to participate in an EPIC event. EPIC stands for Exploring Potential Interests in Careers. EPIC is a community collaborative which has grown in the past 2 to 3 years providing opportunity for future workforce in the St. Cloud community.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Zoning Board Tables Request to Expand SE St. Cloud Homeless Shelter

ST. CLOUD -- After a more than 2 1/2 hour public hearing with nearly 30 speakers, a request to allow a southeast St. Cloud homeless shelter to expand has been tabled. Homeless Helping Homeless operates the Lincoln Center on Lincoln Avenue Southeast. They were asking to Zoning Board of Appeals to amend their Conditional Use Permit to allow them to go from 20 overnight guests up to 50 with 29 of those being homeless people and the rest staff and volunteers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

