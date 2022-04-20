25 Candidates Apply For Two Open Positions on Becker School Board

MAHTOMEDI, Minn. (WCCO) — Mahtomedi’s middle school and high school will move to e-learning Wednesday after a threatening message was posted online. Superintendent Barb Duffrin informed district families and staff via email Tuesday evening that the threat was sent via the district’s Zephyr Tip Form. She says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. “We know this is upsetting and disruptive to the important teaching and learning that happens in our schools and that for some students this news can cause increased anxiety and worry,” Duffrin wrote. “Please know that administration and staff are actively planning support for our secondary students upon their return to school.” Duffrin says students won’t be able to access the middle and high school facilities Wednesday, but in-person classes will still happen in the district’s elementary schools. Click here for more information.

MAHTOMEDI, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO