10x Genomics Launches Two New Products To Unlock Wider Range of Samples for Single Cell Analysis on Chromium

technologynetworks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article10x Genomics, a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, has announced the commercial availability of two new products designed to improve sample preparation workflow and broaden the adoption of the company's leading Chromium platform for single cell analysis: Fixed RNA Profiling and Nuclei Isolation Kits. Together,...

www.technologynetworks.com

