10x Genomics Launches Two New Products To Unlock Wider Range of Samples for Single Cell Analysis on Chromium

Pharmaceuticals, plastics, and other industries use enzymes to help synthesize molecular feedstocks. Enzymes taken straight from microbes such as bacteria are often not optimal for industrial use; one issue is that they often do not survive the elevated temperatures that speed up a synthesis. Genetic engineering can help tailor enzymes for these purposes. Knowledge of the exact atom-by-atom structure of the original enzyme is important in understanding enzyme function in nature, thus providing insight as to how to optimize the genetic engineering of enzymes. However, X-ray crystallography, a common technique for determining an enzyme's structure as a critical step in this process, can unfortunately alter its structure as well.

CHEMISTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO