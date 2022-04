Is it possible for you to go over how the Federal withholding tax is computed on Social Security benefits? Signed: Curious Taxpayer. Dear Curious: I’m not sure if you’re asking about how FICA (or self-employment) tax on your earnings from work is determined, or if you’re asking about how much income tax to have withheld from your Social Security benefit, so I’ll address both:

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO