Student arrested after weapon found at school

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – A BB gun was found in a student’s car on Wednesday after Rocky River High School was tagged in a social media post that featured what appeared to be a handgun, the school district said. Rocky River police officers confiscated the BB gun from...
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say took “up-skirt photos” of a woman at a Stockbridge Walmart. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on...
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
ATLANTA — A man accused of shooting a police officer and firing at another has been granted bond. Christian Eppinger is accused of shooting Officer David Rodgers six times near the Colonial Square Apartment homes off Old Hapeville Road on Feb. 7. Police said Rodgers and other officers were...
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
A New Hampshire mom accused of murdering her 5-year-old son, once allegedly told a friend she wanted the boy “gone” and compared him to serial killers Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer. Attorney General John M. Formella announced earlier this week that 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais had been indicted on...
DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb police have identified a suspect in the shooting of an 11-year-old boy at a skating rink last week. Police said the suspect is not yet in custody, and they have not released a name. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
Felicia Marie Johnson was last seen on April 15 after getting a ride home from someone at a nightclub. The family of Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, is asking for help following her disappearance on April 15. Her bloody cell phone was recovered near a park in West Houston, raising suspicion that there may have been foul play.
A 15-year-old boy faces malice and felony murder charges in Georgia, where he's accused of intentionally starting the house fire that killed his younger sister. Police have not released the girl's name, but William McCue identified her to Fox5Atlanta as his daughter, Zoe McCue. The Gwinnett County Police are also...
Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Black Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Henry County staged a walkout after they say a Black student was suspended for slapping a white student who called him a racial slur. The incident at Locust Grove High School was all caught on camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
A Texas man is recovering from being shot, cops say, in a violent clash over a parking space. Shane Post had just been dropped off by his work buddy, who he says briefly pulled into a parking space at the townhouse complex near Dallas. As Post headed inside, a neighbor...
BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death on Thursday for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province found that after a disagreement over the pair's...
Comments / 0