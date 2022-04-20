Making 3D printing truly 3D

Job Shop Scheduling is a combinatorial optimization problem of particular importance for production environments where the goal is to complete a production task in the shortest possible time given limitations in the resources available. Due to its computational complexity it quickly becomes intractable for problems of interesting size. The emerging technology of Quantum Annealing provides an alternative computational architecture that promises improved scalability and solution quality. However, several limitations as well as open research questions exist in this relatively new and rapidly developing technology. This paper studies the application of quantum annealing to solve the job shop scheduling problem, describing each step required from the problem formulation to the fine-tuning of the quantum annealer and compares the solution quality with various classical solvers. Particular attention is devoted to aspects that are often overlooked, such as the computational cost of representing the problem in the formulation required by the quantum annealer, the relative qubits requirements and how to mitigate chain breaks. Furthermore, the impact of advanced tools such as reverse annealing is presented and its effectiveness discussed. The results indicate several challenges emerging at various stages of the experimental pipeline which bring forward important research questions and directions of improvement.

