Whether it's a Big Mac, Whopper, or some french fries, certain fast food items are familiar enough to be recognized just about anywhere in the world. But if you ask some people, the packaging these foods come in needs to be tossed in the trash. As Nation's Restaurant News reported, both McDonald's and Burger King have several pending lawsuits that allege "misrepresentation and false advertising for claiming the food they serve is safe." The claim arises from a Consumer Reports study that discovered a lot of fast food packaging contains PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances); the lawsuits allege major fast food corporations are purposefully misleading consumers by using this type of packaging.

LAW ・ 3 DAYS AGO