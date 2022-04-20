ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colma, CA

3 injured as Colma police investigate shooting

By John Ferrannini, Will Tran
KRON4 News
 19 hours ago

COLMA (KRON) – A police investigation into a shooting has closed a major road in Colma.

“Hillside Boulevard between Serramonte Boulevard and Lawndale Boulevard is closed, due to a police investigation,” the Colma Police Department stated via a 5:29 a.m. tweet. “Please avoid the area.”

There is no estimated time of reopening.

An hour later, Colma police announced via a press release that at 3:25 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Hillside to reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, officers found one victim suffering from non-gunshot wound injuries. He was treated at the scene.

Officers found shell casings at the scene, and two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds were found at local hospitals. Their injuries were non-life threatening and they are undergoing surgery, the press release states.

While the suspect or suspects “have not been identified and remain at large … this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colma Police Department detective bureau at 650-997-8321 or use the anonymous tip line at 650-997-8337.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KRON4 News

