Ashland County, OH

Investigators seek driver of Dodge pickup that fled scene after fatal Milton Twp. crash

By Grant Ritchey, Ashland Times Gazette
 2 days ago
MILTON TWP. – A 63-year-old Mansfield man is dead after being struck by a passing vehicle on U.S. Route 42 in Ashland County late Tuesday.

According to a State Highway Patrol news release, Mark Ramsey had been standing next to his disabled pickup when he was struck by a passing northbound vehicle.

Investigators said the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued northbound on U.S. Route 42.

Ramsey was taken to Mansfield Ohio Health, where he died.

Around 11 p.m., the Patrol's Wooster dispatch center received a call about what was initially believed to be a single-vehicle serious-injury crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 42 near Township Road 1688, the release states.

The vehicle involved in the crash is thought to be a silver Dodge pickup and will likely have damage to the right, front headlight assembly and passenger side-view mirror, according to the release.

Troopers are asking for the public's assistance in locating the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ashland Highway Patrol at 419-289-0911.

