What's better than baseball and a hot dog? Obviously baseball and a hot dog and a burger. Duh. The best season of the year is finally here, baseball season!. Argue with me if you want... but no other sports season can beat it. There's baseball on basically every day, you can go to a game on a weekday or a weekend, there are day games and night games and if you really want another reason... in Illinois we have TWO professional teams!

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO