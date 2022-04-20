ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Spirit reducing system’s spring and summer flights in bid to curb cancellations

By David Lyons, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uFzB_0fErmdYA00
A Spirit Airline plane prepares to land at Fort Lauderdale Airport on Friday, April 15, 2022. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Carline Jean / South Florida

Spirit Airlines intends to reduce its flight schedules in the spring and summer months as it joins other air carriers that are trying to reduce unexpected cancellations and delays that have plagued the industry — and travelers — for months.

Airline spokesman Erik Hofmeyer confirmed Wednesday that the Miramar-based carrier is using a tactic deployed by other carriers by “ adjusting their schedules to provide additional flexibility during the busy travel season.”

Across its network, Spirit will reduce its schedule by 5% to 6% in June; smaller changes have been made for April and May. But Hofmeyer said the airline’s core operation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport “will see very minor adjustments, with an average of about 78 daily flights instead of 79-80 as initially planned.”

“Many of the changes are delaying the start of new routes and frequencies,” he said. “FLL continues to be our largest operation and gateway to our international stations.”

Spirit’s most recent service additions include Memphis, which started Wednesday, as well as Salt lake City. It has also added a maintenance base in Houston, Hofmeyer said.

The airline’s decision to modify its schedules was first reported by the Wall Street Journal after interviewing a company executive on Tuesday.

“All of the airlines right now are trimming their summer schedules,” Hofmeyer asserted Wednesday, although Delta Air Lines said last week it has refrained from doing so. “The goal is to have more flexibility and buffer space over the summer.”

JetBlue Airways and Alaska Airlines are among the other carriers that that have announced reductions.

Carriers have struggled to meet heavy consumer demand for flying this year and during the last half of 2021. Managements have attributed their troubles to bad weather, airspace restrictions caused by staffing shortages at air traffic control centers, as well as crew shortages at the airlines themselves.

Spirit is the target of two takeover offers, one by Frontier Airlines of Denver and the other by JetBlue. Both are anxious to expand their fleets and work forces to better compete with larger airlines such as American, Delta, Southwest and United.

Spirit has said it entered into talks with JetBlue about its $3.6 billion offer. Frontier’s $2.9 billion bid remains on the table.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
City
Memphis, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Frontier Airlines#Sun Sentinel Carline Jean#Fll#The Wall Street Journal
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Plus-size model calls out Delta over seatbelt length: ‘Figure it out’

Influencer Remi Bader has called out Delta Airlines for its seatbelt sizes in a video showing her unable to buckle the safety harness.Bader, a plus-size model and body positivity content creator, shared her concern with the airline in a video posted to TikTok this week.In the clip, it shows Bader sitting in her seat of the plane and holding one side of the seatbelt, which she is unable to fasten to the other.“Delta. Figure it out!” Bader wrote in the text caption on the clip, adding in the caption: “And no I shouldn’t need to ask for an extender. It...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

When Will Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian End Vaccine Mandate?

Vacation cruising has nearly returned to normal. Passengers no longer have to wear masks onboard while they are indoors, and while capacities have not returned to 100%, they're approaching that number on some cruises. In addition, traditional and popular amenities have returned, including the self-serve buffet -- something that many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy — What to Know

United Airlines just made a major change to its basic economy fares, allowing customers to cancel them for the first time, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows travelers who book a basic economy ticket to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee. Basic economy tickets are typically the cheapest and most restrictive fare option offered by airlines.
LIFESTYLE
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy