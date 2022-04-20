ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

School District 6 candidate: Jessica Bostock

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 2 days ago

Jessica Bostock, 33

Occupation/Education / Background

I grew up in Texas but got to Montana as soon as I could. While in college, I met my husband Joe. We have been married for 14 years and have built a family of four beautiful boys. In college I pursued a nursing degree with an emphasis on holistic medicine. Since moving to Montana, I have had the privilege of working as the Director of Advocacy for students with Special Needs and Disabilities within the Columbia Falls PRIE Chapter. In this position, I am able to advocate not only for our son who has a Sensory Disorder, but also for all of the children in our district who learn in their own special and beautiful way. This has been such an honor.

Do you have children attending School District 6?

Our four sons attend school in District 6. Three are in the elementary and one is in the junior high.

Why are you running?

I am running for school board to make a positive investment of my time and energy to ensure a great educational experience for my four sons as well as the other children in District 6. I feel that I would bring a conservative voice with Christian values to the board as well as representing a large demographic of hard working families. These families desire a quality education for their children that will afford them much success in life. If elected, I would like to forge strong, positive relationships among parents, teachers, administrators and the community that would build cohesive partnerships through mutual respect and open communication of ideas and concerns. I believe we can work together to build an atmosphere where students can thrive and enjoy learning.

Are there any changes you’d like to see in curriculum?

If elected, I would advocate, along with other board members, for a pro-American and age-appropriate curriculum that would give our students the strongest educational foundation along with the tools needed to achieve the highest standard of learning. Curriculum should afford students a mastery of core subjects as well as equipping them with the knowledge that will aid them in navigating our ever changing world. Athletic, arts, and vocational curriculum are also important for developing children into well rounded adults through team building, creative expression, and work skills mastery.

What are your qualifications?

I meet all qualifications as a registered voter in the district to file an intent to run for election for school board under Montana Code Title 20, Education Chapter 3.

Comments / 0

Related
Hungry Horse News

Likes Mumby and Cheff

One of the greatest assets the community of Columbia Falls has to offer is its public schools. We are community members who support our public schools because we are ensured that generations of educated citizens will be next in line to care for our town and its people. Justin Cheff and Heather Mumby (incumbent) are proponents of public education and proponents of putting the needs of ALL students first. Everytime there is a school board election I reach out to community members for guidance on which candidates are going to support students, staff, and teachers. During this election the answer...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KPLC TV

Meet the candidates Sulphur City Council District 2

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Mike Koonce and Nicholas Nezat are running for the City Council District 2 position in the only oppositional ticket on the Sulphur ballots. Incumbent Mike Koonce is vying to continue representing his community on the council. “I’m really interested in the city doing well,” Koonce said....
SULPHUR, LA
Hungry Horse News

School approves baseball for 2023; Swimming will see school funding

Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls School Board last week voted unanimously to support a new high school baseball team. The team, under an agreement with the school, would be privately funded through the newly-formed Columbia Falls Baseball Association. About 20 members of the public attended the meeting to support a baseball program. The Montana High School Association approved baseball as a high school sport earlier this year. Prior to that, baseball in Montana was primarily through Babe Ruth leagues or Legion baseball. Montana was one of the last states in the union to approve high school baseball. Wyoming and South Dakota don’t have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Education
State
Texas State
Columbia Falls, MT
Government
Montana State
Montana Elections
City
Columbia Falls, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
Local
Montana Government
WALB 10

2nd Congressional District candidate visits Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jeremy Hunt visited with Albany leaders and pastors on Friday in his bid for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District. Hunt said faith, family and community are at the heart of his campaign. “We’re running to preserve the American dream for our little one, for our family,”...
ALBANY, GA
Hungry Horse News

Likes Bostock, Albrecht

By now all Columbia Falls residents should have received their election ballots for the School District 6 Trustee election. Two candidates stand out for their conservative values. Those two have been endorsed by Columbia Falls House Representative, Braxton Mitchell. They are Corydon Albrecht and Jessica Bostock. Albrecht and Bostock are firm in their belief that parents must be involved in their children’s education. They represent constructive change that will lead to parental inclusion in developing the ‘whole’ child. Three candidates Mumby, Biel and Cheff, have been endorsed by the Columbia Falls Teacher’s Union. They represent the status quo. What is that status...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#College#School District 6#Christian
St. Louis American

FERGUSON-FLORISSANT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Is soliciting “Request for Quote” responses for Student Planners for the 22/23 school year and will be received until 1:00 PM (CST) on March 29, 2022. RFQ and information can be obtained from the district website at https://www.fergflor.org/domain/2531.
EDUCATION
Hungry Horse News

Legals for April, 6 2022

No. 1735 Public Notice Special Education Records Destruction 3/29/2022 The Columbia Falls Schools will soon destroy special education records of former students born in 1995. Former students may contact the Columbia Falls School District Six Special Services office within sixty days of this notice if they wish to review the files or receive the information contained in them. The data to be destroyed shall include information collected for identification, location, evaluation, and other items directly related to special education services which the student had received. Parents of students still in school but not in special education for at least five years may also request that their children's records be destroyed. Parents of these students also have the right to inspect the special education records and obtain the information contained in those records before they are destroyed. Persons having questions about this process or those persons wishing to request records may contact: Michelle Swank, Director of Special Services 406-892-6562 Option 2 April 6, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls will host meet-and-greet with high school principal candidate

Columbia Falls High School will host a meet-and-greet with Jon Konen, who is the lone finalist for the principal post. Current principal Scott Gaiser will retire at the end of the school year. Konen is currently the superintendent of schools in Corvallis. The school had selected two additional finalists for the post, but both have since dropped out. The meet-and-greet is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the high school Wednesday. Konen is also scheduled to meet with the board as well as students and staff earlier Wednesday. If Konen is determined to not be a good fit, the school start another search to fill the position, superintendent Dave Wick said. Interested folks are encouraged to attend. The public will also have the opportunity to provide feedback on Konen as well. Konen has been the superintendent at Corvallis since 2020. Prior to that his was principal at Lincoln Elementary in the Great Falls School District for nine years and the athletic director at the Power School District from 2004 to 2007. He has also taught at the elementary grade level in Great Falls, Lakeside/Somers and started his teaching career in Anchorage Alaska 24 years ago.
Daily Montanan

Gianforte mum about legislative tracking form, claims executive, deliberative privilege

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte wants a state district court to find that he does not have to produce a single piece of paper that may give insight into what bills he signed, vetoed or suggestions he had during the 2021 legislative session, according to an ongoing lawsuit. Resident Jayson O’Neill filed a lawsuit in Lewis […] The post Gianforte mum about legislative tracking form, claims executive, deliberative privilege appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Hungry Horse News

Corvallis superintendent named new Columbia Falls High School principal

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls High School has a new principal in Jon Konen. Konen has been the superintendent at the Corvallis School District since 2020. Prior to that his was principal at Lincoln Elementary in the Great Falls School District for nine years and the athletic director at the Power School District from 2004 to 2007. He has also taught at the elementary grade level in Great Falls, Lakeside/Somers and started his teaching career in Anchorage Alaska 24 years ago. During a meet-and-greet last week, Konen said he wanted to be a principal again to get back to having daily...
Hungry Horse News

Some Columbia Falls numbers from the census

Here’s a few interesting facts and figures on Columbia Falls based on the 2020 census from the U.S. Census Bureau: Median household income, $48,427 Bachelor’s degree or higher, $25.9% Total households, 2,318 Total housing units, 2,348 Median age, 41.1 People over 18, 75.9% People over 65, 13.4% Children under 18, 24.1%. Ancestry: German, 26.7%, Irish, 15%, English, 8.3 %, Norwegian, 13.5%, French, 4%, Italian, 2.2%, Scottish, 2.2% and Polish, 0.6%. 97.7% speak English 83.3% are naturalized citizens, while 16.7% are not U.S. citizens. Columbia Falls is younger than the state, where 18.7% are 65 and older. Columbia Falls has a high veteran population — 11.1%. Married couple families have a median income of...
richmondobserver

State championships set for the Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will host the 44th annual Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament state championship on April 30 at the John F. Lentz Hunter Education Complex in Ellerbe. The competition is conducted on senior (high school) and junior (middle and elementary schools) divisional levels, with overall team and individual awards based on aggregate scores in all events.
ELLERBE, NC
KULR8

Montana Tribal Nations receiving $62,500 each through HEART Fund

HELENA, Mont. - Montana’s eight Tribal Nations will see a distribution of $500,000 through the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund. A release from the Office of the Governor says the HEART Fund invests $25 million per year to provide for a full continuum of substance use prevention and treatment programs for communities.
MONTANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

School board candidates react to player fees for co-op sports

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City School Board’s decision to charge players from other schools to participate in co-op agreement sports appears to be a source of division between incumbent school board members and new school board candidates. The school board voted 6-0 on April 11 to charge...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
35
Followers
59
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy