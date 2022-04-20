School District 6 candidate: Jessica Bostock

Jessica Bostock, 33

Occupation/Education / Background

I grew up in Texas but got to Montana as soon as I could. While in college, I met my husband Joe. We have been married for 14 years and have built a family of four beautiful boys. In college I pursued a nursing degree with an emphasis on holistic medicine. Since moving to Montana, I have had the privilege of working as the Director of Advocacy for students with Special Needs and Disabilities within the Columbia Falls PRIE Chapter. In this position, I am able to advocate not only for our son who has a Sensory Disorder, but also for all of the children in our district who learn in their own special and beautiful way. This has been such an honor.

Do you have children attending School District 6?

Our four sons attend school in District 6. Three are in the elementary and one is in the junior high.

Why are you running?

I am running for school board to make a positive investment of my time and energy to ensure a great educational experience for my four sons as well as the other children in District 6. I feel that I would bring a conservative voice with Christian values to the board as well as representing a large demographic of hard working families. These families desire a quality education for their children that will afford them much success in life. If elected, I would like to forge strong, positive relationships among parents, teachers, administrators and the community that would build cohesive partnerships through mutual respect and open communication of ideas and concerns. I believe we can work together to build an atmosphere where students can thrive and enjoy learning.

Are there any changes you’d like to see in curriculum?

If elected, I would advocate, along with other board members, for a pro-American and age-appropriate curriculum that would give our students the strongest educational foundation along with the tools needed to achieve the highest standard of learning. Curriculum should afford students a mastery of core subjects as well as equipping them with the knowledge that will aid them in navigating our ever changing world. Athletic, arts, and vocational curriculum are also important for developing children into well rounded adults through team building, creative expression, and work skills mastery.

What are your qualifications?

I meet all qualifications as a registered voter in the district to file an intent to run for election for school board under Montana Code Title 20, Education Chapter 3.