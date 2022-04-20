ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

School District 6 candidate: Corydon Albrecht

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 1 day ago

Corydon Albrecht, 43

Occupation/Education/Background:

I grew up along the east coast from Florida to Maine in multiple states and until attending college. I attended Montana State University in Bozeman where I completed a bachelor’s in Environmental Design and Capella University with a master’s in Business specializing in project management. After college in Bozeman I joined the Army as a helicopter pilot and then became an Instructor Pilot for the Army for 13 years of service. I met my wife in Montana during my military service and we both knew that we wanted to live in Montana, specifically Columbia Falls, to raise our family with two boys. I received my honorable discharge in 2015 and the family decided that it was time to move back to Montana to be close to relatives and raise our two boys. I am a small business owner in Columbia Falls with an Architectural Design Company, C2 Enterprises LLC. I established the company in 2016 focusing on residential development in the Flathead Valley. Owning my own business allows me to have more time to be involved in the community where I volunteer in the school field trips, as well as local baseball programs and soccer programs coaching. Additionally, I teach skiing, during the winter months at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Do you have children attending School District 6?

I have had two boys in attendance at schools in District 6, starting at Ruder Elementary School and now are in the Columbia Falls Junior High School and soon to be High School.

Why are you running?

I am running for school board to volunteer my time and experience to help improve education in the community, so that we are planning for current and future generations educational success. To serve the people of School District 6, I am seeking a position as School Board Trustee so that I can influence a positive change in the process and quality that our educational system has on the children and our community.

As a trustee member of the school board, it is one of the Code of Ethics requirements to communicate to the Superintendent expression of public reaction to board policies, school programs, or staff and this would be one of my focuses if elected as a trustee.

Are there any changes you’d like to see in curriculum?

Changes to the curriculum are the decision of the school board chairman, vice chairman and superintendent with the recommendations from the trustees as a whole and are discussed in a professional manner so that all aspects of the state’s requirements and recommendations for a school district are considered. As I am not currently a member of the board it would be unprofessional of me to state changes without having all the information available to make an informed recommendation. Changes that I am for promoting, if elected to the school board, would be any curriculum, program, process or equipment that aides in the success of our children’s education and high academic achievements.

What are your qualifications? I meet all qualifications required by the Montana Code Title 20. Education, Chapter 3. Part 3.

Anything else you’d like to add?

It would be an honor to help improve our schools and our community as a school board trustee. I’m proud to live in Columbia Falls and will work hard to make our school system the best it can be for our children.

Comments / 0

Related
Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls will host meet-and-greet with high school principal candidate

Columbia Falls High School will host a meet-and-greet with Jon Konen, who is the lone finalist for the principal post. Current principal Scott Gaiser will retire at the end of the school year. Konen is currently the superintendent of schools in Corvallis. The school had selected two additional finalists for the post, but both have since dropped out. The meet-and-greet is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the high school Wednesday. Konen is also scheduled to meet with the board as well as students and staff earlier Wednesday. If Konen is determined to not be a good fit, the school start another search to fill the position, superintendent Dave Wick said. Interested folks are encouraged to attend. The public will also have the opportunity to provide feedback on Konen as well. Konen has been the superintendent at Corvallis since 2020. Prior to that his was principal at Lincoln Elementary in the Great Falls School District for nine years and the athletic director at the Power School District from 2004 to 2007. He has also taught at the elementary grade level in Great Falls, Lakeside/Somers and started his teaching career in Anchorage Alaska 24 years ago.
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Education
Columbia Falls, MT
Government
City
Columbia Falls, MT
State
Florida State
Local
Montana Education
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
NBC Chicago

Montana Sheriff Says Hiker Killed, Grizzly Bear Suspected

A Montana man who went missing while hiking earlier this week was killed in a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear north of Yellowstone National Park, authorities said Friday. The victim was identified as Craig Clouatre, 40, of Livingston. No details were provided on where he was found or why...
MONTANA STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Hungry Horse News

Weighs in on school election

As a community member and someone who cares deeply about the quality of the public institutions that we all share, I am increasingly concerned about what I see as an unwarranted attack by some members of our community on the public school system. Holding public education accountable is right and necessary, but an increasingly vocal minority within our community seem intent on wanting to tear it down instead of build it up.  Insinuating that the incredibly dedicated men and women that do the hard work of educating our kids are part of some sinister “liberal agenda” that must be stopped...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#High School#School District 6#Montana State University#Environmental Design#Capella University#C2 Enterprises Llc#Ruder Elementary School
WALB 10

2nd Congressional District candidate visits Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jeremy Hunt visited with Albany leaders and pastors on Friday in his bid for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District. Hunt said faith, family and community are at the heart of his campaign. “We’re running to preserve the American dream for our little one, for our family,”...
ALBANY, GA
MY 103.5

Do You Know These Montana State University Athletes? Check It Out

What makes Montana the best state to live in? How about community support. University Support. Support for our local businesses. Those are just a few things that make this an incredible state and Bozeman an incredible town, that many of us call home. Our friends over at Kendall Ford have teamed up with four of MSU's Athletes to give back to the community, which we all love so much.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Why Isn’t Montana Apart of This? We Would Love This

You could easily make this an event at several Montana ski resorts, and I feel you would have a lot of participants. Montana is a great state filled with people who want to make their fun any time of the year. We have sporting events that you can only see or expect in Montana, from skijoring, barstool races, donkey basketball, and more. There is one sport that I found out that exists that would be a massive hit in Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

A conversation with District 36 senatorial candidate Rick Bowers

STEVENSVILLE — Retired pastor Rick Bowers is making another run for political office, squaring off against Sen. Steve Hershey, R-36-Queen Anne’s, for a seat in the General Assembly. So far the only challenger in the district’s primary race, Bowers said his conservative platform is based on his being...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
Hungry Horse News

New bear manager ready to hit the woods, neighborhoods

Justine Vallieres was recently named the new Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife conflict management specialist to fill the role of longtime grizzly bear manager Tim Manley. Vallieres worked as a technician under Manley for four years and worked under wolf biologists Kent Laudon and Diane Boyd for one year each prior to that. She’s originally from New Hampshire and has a degree in applied animal science and wildlife from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. To date, she’s says she’s worked with about 100 grizzly bears through her tenure and learned a lot from Manley, who retired last year. “He’s my mentor...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Some Columbia Falls numbers from the census

Here’s a few interesting facts and figures on Columbia Falls based on the 2020 census from the U.S. Census Bureau: Median household income, $48,427 Bachelor’s degree or higher, $25.9% Total households, 2,318 Total housing units, 2,348 Median age, 41.1 People over 18, 75.9% People over 65, 13.4% Children under 18, 24.1%. Ancestry: German, 26.7%, Irish, 15%, English, 8.3 %, Norwegian, 13.5%, French, 4%, Italian, 2.2%, Scottish, 2.2% and Polish, 0.6%. 97.7% speak English 83.3% are naturalized citizens, while 16.7% are not U.S. citizens. Columbia Falls is younger than the state, where 18.7% are 65 and older. Columbia Falls has a high veteran population — 11.1%. Married couple families have a median income of...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Daines talks wolves

By Steve Daines And Jim Risch Idaho and Montana’s successful recovery of the gray wolf was a significant achievement in species conservation. In less than 10 years, not only were biological recovery targets for gray wolves met, they were exceeded. Unfortunately, delisting of the wolf has been mired in politics rather than informed by science. Last month, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland authored an editorial, devoid of facts but flushed with alarmist rhetoric, perpetuating the false narrative that Idaho and Montana’s wildlife management policies are driving gray wolves to extinction. What’s more, the secretary disregarded both the spirit and procedure of the...
MONTANA STATE
Hungry Horse News

Family says thanks after fire

Dear Whitefish, Flathead Valley, and Extended Community: My husband and I lost our home to a fire that started in the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 8. We are thankful that our smoke detectors alerted us, allowing us the time to exit our home with our two dogs. While this has been a heartbreaking experience, we are overwhelmed and have abundant gratitude for the community we live in and the support system that we have. We often hear concerns about how much Whitefish and the Flathead Valley has changed and continues to change. Although our area has developed and evolved...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Weather put a serious crimp in sports last week

Hungry Horse News Bad weather and frigid temperatures wreaked havoc with last week’s sports schedules. Tennis and softball didn’t play at all, but Columbia Falls track squeaked in a dual with Whitefish in frigid conditions Thursday after the Kalispell Time Trials were canceled Tuesday. Track was supposed to travel to Missoula Saturday as well, but they held off, which was a good thing, because the meet was snowed out. This week track is scheduled to travel to Corvallis Thursday and then host the Iceberg Meet at home Saturday. Tennis was supposed to play Ronan Tuesday after presstime and softball was supposed to square...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
31
Followers
58
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy