School District 6 candidate: Corydon Albrecht

Corydon Albrecht, 43

Occupation/Education/Background:

I grew up along the east coast from Florida to Maine in multiple states and until attending college. I attended Montana State University in Bozeman where I completed a bachelor’s in Environmental Design and Capella University with a master’s in Business specializing in project management. After college in Bozeman I joined the Army as a helicopter pilot and then became an Instructor Pilot for the Army for 13 years of service. I met my wife in Montana during my military service and we both knew that we wanted to live in Montana, specifically Columbia Falls, to raise our family with two boys. I received my honorable discharge in 2015 and the family decided that it was time to move back to Montana to be close to relatives and raise our two boys. I am a small business owner in Columbia Falls with an Architectural Design Company, C2 Enterprises LLC. I established the company in 2016 focusing on residential development in the Flathead Valley. Owning my own business allows me to have more time to be involved in the community where I volunteer in the school field trips, as well as local baseball programs and soccer programs coaching. Additionally, I teach skiing, during the winter months at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Do you have children attending School District 6?

I have had two boys in attendance at schools in District 6, starting at Ruder Elementary School and now are in the Columbia Falls Junior High School and soon to be High School.

Why are you running?

I am running for school board to volunteer my time and experience to help improve education in the community, so that we are planning for current and future generations educational success. To serve the people of School District 6, I am seeking a position as School Board Trustee so that I can influence a positive change in the process and quality that our educational system has on the children and our community.

As a trustee member of the school board, it is one of the Code of Ethics requirements to communicate to the Superintendent expression of public reaction to board policies, school programs, or staff and this would be one of my focuses if elected as a trustee.

Are there any changes you’d like to see in curriculum?

Changes to the curriculum are the decision of the school board chairman, vice chairman and superintendent with the recommendations from the trustees as a whole and are discussed in a professional manner so that all aspects of the state’s requirements and recommendations for a school district are considered. As I am not currently a member of the board it would be unprofessional of me to state changes without having all the information available to make an informed recommendation. Changes that I am for promoting, if elected to the school board, would be any curriculum, program, process or equipment that aides in the success of our children’s education and high academic achievements.



What are your qualifications? I meet all qualifications required by the Montana Code Title 20. Education, Chapter 3. Part 3.

Anything else you’d like to add?

It would be an honor to help improve our schools and our community as a school board trustee. I’m proud to live in Columbia Falls and will work hard to make our school system the best it can be for our children.