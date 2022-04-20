ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

School District 6 candidate: Alice Biel

 1 day ago

Alice Biel, 51

Occupation/Education/Background:

I’ve been a writer-editor with the National Park Service for 22 years. I don’t work for Glacier Park but I do help put kibble in the bowl of the park’s “bark ranger,” Gracie. I hold a PhD in Geography from the University of Colorado and grew up in Ohio, where my parents were teachers. Because my dad’s also a fly fisherman, we spent every summer camping in and around the Madison Valley. After he retired, my dad directed the choir for the West Yellowstone School for years as a volunteer. My family and I have lived in the Flathead for 12 years.

Do you have children attending School District 6? Yes. Our daughter attends Columbia Falls High School, where she’s a musician and athlete.

Why are you running?

As a taxpayer and parent, I believe we need people on the board who care about the business of running the schools. My time on the SD8 school board taught me it’s not often an “exciting” or glamorous job—it’s not supposed to be. But it’s genuinely rewarding work if you’re invested in education and making sure our young people are prepared for the challenges of the future.

I also think we need people on the board who aren’t afraid to ask questions and consider things from multiple points of view—but always through the lens of what’s best for the students. I can offer that.

Are there any changes you’d like to see in curriculum?

No. I would add that any time I’ve had a question, issue, or problem with my child’s classroom experience, the school administrators of SD6 have been incredibly responsive and worked with me to find a good solution. I’ve been impressed with their patience and dedication.

What are your qualifications?

I was a trustee and then vice-chair for School District 8 in 2011-2012; I had to resign when we moved into SD6. At West Glacier, I also maintained the school’s website, created its social media, and helped provide musical accompaniment when the Missoula Children’s Theatre came to town. Until Covid hit, I volunteered at the junior high with the Writing Coaches of Montana program.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Just that when I was on the board for SD8, I don’t remember knowing the politics of the people I served with. That’s not why we were there. Instead, we worked well together as a team, deciding each issue based on what was best for our kids and the school. In School District 6, I’d like to bring that same spirit of cooperation and local control to decision-making, and putting our kids first. I would be grateful for your vote.

Comments / 0

Weighs in on school election

As a community member and someone who cares deeply about the quality of the public institutions that we all share, I am increasingly concerned about what I see as an unwarranted attack by some members of our community on the public school system. Holding public education accountable is right and necessary, but an increasingly vocal minority within our community seem intent on wanting to tear it down instead of build it up.  Insinuating that the incredibly dedicated men and women that do the hard work of educating our kids are part of some sinister “liberal agenda” that must be stopped...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Columbia Falls will host meet-and-greet with high school principal candidate

Columbia Falls High School will host a meet-and-greet with Jon Konen, who is the lone finalist for the principal post. Current principal Scott Gaiser will retire at the end of the school year. Konen is currently the superintendent of schools in Corvallis. The school had selected two additional finalists for the post, but both have since dropped out. The meet-and-greet is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the high school Wednesday. Konen is also scheduled to meet with the board as well as students and staff earlier Wednesday. If Konen is determined to not be a good fit, the school start another search to fill the position, superintendent Dave Wick said. Interested folks are encouraged to attend. The public will also have the opportunity to provide feedback on Konen as well. Konen has been the superintendent at Corvallis since 2020. Prior to that his was principal at Lincoln Elementary in the Great Falls School District for nine years and the athletic director at the Power School District from 2004 to 2007. He has also taught at the elementary grade level in Great Falls, Lakeside/Somers and started his teaching career in Anchorage Alaska 24 years ago.
School approves baseball for 2023; Swimming will see school funding

Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls School Board last week voted unanimously to support a new high school baseball team. The team, under an agreement with the school, would be privately funded through the newly-formed Columbia Falls Baseball Association. About 20 members of the public attended the meeting to support a baseball program. The Montana High School Association approved baseball as a high school sport earlier this year. Prior to that, baseball in Montana was primarily through Babe Ruth leagues or Legion baseball. Montana was one of the last states in the union to approve high school baseball. Wyoming and South Dakota don’t have...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Wit and Wisdom: At 100 Dorothy Fisher is still quick with a joke and a smile

A Coram woman will see a milestone this week. Dorothy (Tonnar) Fisher will turn 100, just as spry and full of humor as ever. Fisher was born in Spokane, Washington and moved to Butte when she was 12 with her family. Her father, Cy Tonner, was a miner at the time and so was she. “I was a miner, too,” she recalled. “I worked in the shaft.” They mined for gold, but never hit it big. “We didn’t make much money,” she laughed. She would spent her formative years in the Butte area. It was the Great Depression and times were tough. She recalled living...
CORAM, MT
Flathead Electric Co-op meeting is coming up later this month

Hungry Horse News Like most everything else in March 2020, Flathead Electric Co-op’s Annual Meeting was cancelled. The following March, the Co-op held a socially distanced drive-in meeting in Glacier High School’s parking lot. This year, for the first time since 2019, the Cooperative’s members will again meet in person. Members number over 56,000 in the Flathead area – if you pay a bill to Flathead Electric Co-op, you’re a member.  For the past 84 years, the Annual Meeting was required, via the Co-op’s bylaws, to take place in March. Last year, members passed a by-law change allowing the date to be...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Flathead County leading the state in growth

By ERIC DIETRICH Montana Free Press Bozeman may be Montana’s most expensive major city, with the median single-family home price in Gallatin County approaching $900,000 as of February, but population data released March 24 by the U.S. Census Bureau indicates it has forfeited another title: fastest-growing urban area. Gallatin County, which spans Bozeman and many surrounding communities, has for years been Montana’s fastest-growing county, often adding enough people to rank the Bozeman micropolitan area (officially at “metropolitan” status as of 2020) one of the fastest-growing small cities in the nation. Gallatin added 3,211 new residents over the July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021 period covered...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
97.5 NOW FM

MSU’s COVID-19 Rules Extended Into 2022-23 Academic Year

Michigan State University president Dr. Samuel Stanley announced on Friday in a letter to students and faculty that most of the current rules and mandates governing COVID-19 will be extended into the 2022-23 school year. This announcement also covers the upcoming summer semester of 2022. The original ruling was put...
MICHIGAN STATE
MY 103.5

Planning A Family Vacation To Montana This Summer? Be Prepared.

Montana is certainly a very popular destination when it comes to family vacations. Everyone jumps in the "family truckster" to head out across these great United States of America. Along the way, you stop at all the weird roadside attractions, take a couple of pictures to post on social media, maybe buy a t-shirt, and you're off to the next site.
BOZEMAN, MT
Legals for April, 13 2022

No. 1737 NOTICE OF SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 6 (Columbia Falls), Flathead County, Montana, that pursuant to a certain resolution duly adopted by the Board on February 14, 2022, an annual Trustee election of the registered voters of the Elementary School District will be held by mail ballot election on May 3, 2022 for the purpose of electing Trustees to fill the three year expiring terms of current Elementary District Trustees Heather Mumby and Larry Wilson. The election will be conducted by the District...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Likes Cheff and Mumby

My name is Sherri Nissen and I currently teach 4th grade at Ruder Elementary. I have been teaching in Columbia Falls for over half of my life. I have witnessed firsthand the dedication of many, many educators over the years. I have also witnessed how our hard work has paid off with the successful and well-educated students who have graduated from our high school and entered the world. It takes a strong team to make this happen. That team includes educators, administrators, community members and a solid school board. I am proud of the work we do. Your vote...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Henrico Citizen

Nomination period opens for Virginia’s Annual Volunteerism and Community Service Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The nomination period began April, 18 and will end at 5 p.m., Friday, June 17. Individual honors will be awarded in the categories of youth, young adult, senior and adult volunteers. Group honors will be awarded in the categories of faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses and corporations.
VIRGINIA STATE
Corvallis superintendent named new Columbia Falls High School principal

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls High School has a new principal in Jon Konen. Konen has been the superintendent at the Corvallis School District since 2020. Prior to that his was principal at Lincoln Elementary in the Great Falls School District for nine years and the athletic director at the Power School District from 2004 to 2007. He has also taught at the elementary grade level in Great Falls, Lakeside/Somers and started his teaching career in Anchorage Alaska 24 years ago. During a meet-and-greet last week, Konen said he wanted to be a principal again to get back to having daily...
