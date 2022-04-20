School District 6 candidate: Alice Biel

Alice Biel, 51

Occupation/Education/Background:

I’ve been a writer-editor with the National Park Service for 22 years. I don’t work for Glacier Park but I do help put kibble in the bowl of the park’s “bark ranger,” Gracie. I hold a PhD in Geography from the University of Colorado and grew up in Ohio, where my parents were teachers. Because my dad’s also a fly fisherman, we spent every summer camping in and around the Madison Valley. After he retired, my dad directed the choir for the West Yellowstone School for years as a volunteer. My family and I have lived in the Flathead for 12 years.

Do you have children attending School District 6? Yes. Our daughter attends Columbia Falls High School, where she’s a musician and athlete.

Why are you running?

As a taxpayer and parent, I believe we need people on the board who care about the business of running the schools. My time on the SD8 school board taught me it’s not often an “exciting” or glamorous job—it’s not supposed to be. But it’s genuinely rewarding work if you’re invested in education and making sure our young people are prepared for the challenges of the future.

I also think we need people on the board who aren’t afraid to ask questions and consider things from multiple points of view—but always through the lens of what’s best for the students. I can offer that.

Are there any changes you’d like to see in curriculum?

No. I would add that any time I’ve had a question, issue, or problem with my child’s classroom experience, the school administrators of SD6 have been incredibly responsive and worked with me to find a good solution. I’ve been impressed with their patience and dedication.

What are your qualifications?

I was a trustee and then vice-chair for School District 8 in 2011-2012; I had to resign when we moved into SD6. At West Glacier, I also maintained the school’s website, created its social media, and helped provide musical accompaniment when the Missoula Children’s Theatre came to town. Until Covid hit, I volunteered at the junior high with the Writing Coaches of Montana program.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Just that when I was on the board for SD8, I don’t remember knowing the politics of the people I served with. That’s not why we were there. Instead, we worked well together as a team, deciding each issue based on what was best for our kids and the school. In School District 6, I’d like to bring that same spirit of cooperation and local control to decision-making, and putting our kids first. I would be grateful for your vote.