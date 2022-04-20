Can a Guaranteed Income Help Baltimore’s Young Families Level Up?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state has received $6.9 million in federal grant funding to create more affordable housing for residents with disabilities, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Thursday. Maryland is one of 16 states to receive Section 811 funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Project Rental Assistance Program Grant, which helps finance and subsidize rental housing that “allows persons with disabilities to live as independently as possible,” according to the federal agency’s website. HUD awarded $54.7 million nationwide, the state housing department said. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development said it plans to award the funds to current and future Low Income Housing Tax Credit properties run by private sector and nonprofit entities. “Our work with the Department of Housing and Community Development is a critical component of ensuring Marylanders with disabilities who are experiencing homelessness or are in institutional settings have access to full community inclusion,” said Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol A. Beatty. “This funding will allow us to move more Marylanders from waiting lists into homes.” Residents can search for affordable housing with accessibility features and other amenities through MDHousingSearch.org.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO