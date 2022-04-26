'Get Reel With Your Dreams: Inside Track' program

Related
Nation's longest-running track series for young women back in NYC
The nation's longest-running track series for girls and young women is back in New York City.
Rae Allen — Star of ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘A League of Their Own’ — Has Died at 95 Years Old
Theater and film fans were sad to hear the news of Rae Allen's passing. The 95-year-old actress had a storied career. She first gained widespread recognition for her Tony Award-nominated performance in Damn Yankees on Broadway. She also performed in notable TV and film productions in productions like The Sopranos and A League of Their Own.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Has A Request For Elon Musk Following $44B Twitter Acquisition
Ice Cube returned from a trip to Morrison, Colorado last week where he performed at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Cypress Hill, E-40 and Too $hort for the annual 420 on the Rocks show. Now presumably back at home in Los Angeles, the N.W.A legend has turned his attention...
Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators
Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke and An American Tail Actor Nehemiah Persoff Dead at 102
Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Hello Magazine
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Synagogue's Bathroom Policy Sign Delights Internet
The poster offered a solution for what someone should do should they see someone in the restroom they don't think matches the sign on the door.
Hello Magazine
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene Testimony: ‘She Played Even Dumber Than She Actually Is’ (Video)
In a surprise to no one, Kimmel devoted much of his opening monologue on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to roasting Marjorie Taylor Greene after the far-right congresswoman testified last week in a Georgia court about her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Kimmel — who was...
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb pens emotional tribute on Today following the death of a beloved co-host
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
ComicBook
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap
After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
General Hospital reveals major character change as longtime star battles health issues
GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle
Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
See how much the 'Black-ish' kids have grown up over the years
See Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin and more from the premiere to the series finale.
Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40
Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
Broadway's back! Crowds return to Great White Way after COVID-19 hiatus
Four Broadway shows recently had to cancel performances due to COVID outbreaks, but still, 5.5 million people have gone to see a show since the Great White Way reopened.
Tribeca Adds ‘Better Call Saul’ Mid-Season Premiere and More TV to 2022 Lineup
Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Tribeca Festival announced its TV lineup featuring world premieres of new and returning shows, original scripted audio, and original indie episodic series. The Festival takes place from June 8-19 and will open with Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime.” The features program spans 10 categories and showcases 110 feature films and 16 online premieres from 151 filmmakers across 40 countries. This year’s TV lineup include nine series premieres and two first looks at returning favorites. Emmy-winning AMC series “Better Call Saul” debuts its mid-season premiere of the final season, followed by a special conversation with lead...
HipHopDX.com
Too $hort Says Turning Down Kanye West Beats Is One Of The 'Dumbest' Things He's Ever Done
Too $hort has worked with a score of legendary producers throughout his almost 40-year career, from Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon to Daz Dillinger and DJ Pooh. But one big-name beatsmith he passed up the opportunity to work with was Kanye West. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Bay...
Gary Oldman Stars in ‘Exposing Muybridge’ Doc, Sales and Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. London-based sales agent MetFilm Sales has boarded feature documentary “Exposing Muybridge,” featuring Gary Oldman, about revolutionary photographer Eadweard Muybridge. Muybridge (1830–1904) was an English photographer known for his groundbreaking work in photographic studies of motion who played a seminal role in motion picture history. His images of running horses transformed the camera into a machine of unmatched powers of perception and persuasion, and set the course for the birth of cinema. He was a complicated man whose personal story was imbued with ambition, success, loss, and even cold-blooded murder. He directly inspired numerous artists...
