It was a long, “sunburnt” pair of days for the Aspen Skiers golf team, but it meant that the true tournament season was underway. Aspen started Monday in Glenwood Springs before taking the trip down Interstate 70 to Rifle on Tuesday for tournaments on back-to-back days, the first two since mid March’s Chipeta Kick Off Classic, which head coach Shannon Worth called “almost a JV tournament.”

