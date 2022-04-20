Three active-duty Massachusetts police officers die suddenly in ten days

NATICK – Natick Police announced the sudden death of one of its active police officers this morning, April 20. “It is with deep regret and sadness that we have to announce the sudden passing of active duty Natick Police Officer Michael Mabardy. Officer Mabardy was an 11 year veteran of our department and previously worked for the Nantucket, MA police department. Mike will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this tremendously sad and difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts,” posted the Natick Police.

NATICK, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO