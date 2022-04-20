ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Three active-duty Massachusetts police officers die suddenly in ten days

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts has seen the third active-duty police officer die suddenly in the last ten days. The Natick Police Department announced the sudden passing of one of their own on...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 11

Patrice Welch
15h ago

but nobody questions why this is happening so frequently and unexpectedly. stop that death dart!!!

Reply
12
Shelly Young
11h ago

three navel sailors died suddenly over the past couple of weeks too makes you go hmmmmm...

Reply
4
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old From Massachusetts

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts. The Marlborough Police Department in Middlesex County said in a report on Monday, April 18, that Lillian Campbell traveled out of state with 20-year-old Harrison Ryan. Police said they might have been in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Police Mourning Loss of Officer Michael Mabardy

NATICK – Natick Police announced the sudden death of one of its active police officers this morning, April 20. “It is with deep regret and sadness that we have to announce the sudden passing of active duty Natick Police Officer Michael Mabardy. Officer Mabardy was an 11 year veteran of our department and previously worked for the Nantucket, MA police department. Mike will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this tremendously sad and difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts,” posted the Natick Police.
NATICK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Natick Police Department mourns the passing of an active duty officer

NATICK, Mass. — The Natick Police Department is mourning the passing of a veteran officer. “It is with deep regret and sadness that we have to announce the sudden passing of active duty Natick Police Officer Michael Mabardy,” said police in a post on social media, “Officer Mabardy was an 11-year veteran of our department and previously worked for the Nantucket, MA police department.”
NATICK, MA
