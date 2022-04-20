Seahawks among leaders in draft capital heading into deep 2022 NFL Draft

8. ATLANTA FALCONS (7-10) LAST SEASON: The Falcons were outscored 459-313, making seven wins something of an accomplishment under first-year coach Arthur Smith. Highlights included the play of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who led the team with 68 catches for 1,026 yards, and versatile Cordarrelle Patterson, who scored a combined 11 touchdowns while leading the team in rushing and finishing third in receptions. Salary-cap woes contributed to the decision to trade 14-year starting quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis after the season, and the inability to re-sign top wide receiver Russell Gage and leading tackler Foye Oluokun. After playing only five games while stepping away during the season to address mental health issues, wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended by the NFL after the season for 2022 for betting on games.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO