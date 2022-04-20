ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Pro-cannabis community gathers at state capitol

Cover picture for the articleThe Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees airports across the state including Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, followed suit on Tuesday morning. In February,...

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
Massachusetts to start mailing $500 'premium pay' checks to eligible essential workers

BOSTON, Mass. (WKRC) - Massachusetts essential workers will soon receive a $500 check in the mail -- but only certain people are eligible. Governor Charlie Baker's administration announced on Wednesday that around 500,000 low-income essential employees will be the first to get the payments as part of the “Essential Employee Premium Pay Program.”
VIDEO: CT mother and daughter sentenced in Capitol riot

Many people this week took the time to hit the airways for spring break, and just a few days ago the national mask mandate that covers transportation ended. Dr. Karen Emerick, the Director of the Center for Pediatric Liver Disease at Connecticut Children's, talks about a mystery liver disease in children.
