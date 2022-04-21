A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with 2021 shooting in Hollywood, police say

The rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood, authorities said.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division took the 33-year-old hip-hop artist and L.A. resident, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the agency said in a news release.

Mayers had just landed aboard a private jet from Barbados when he was arrested by the LAPD, who waited for him to land, a high-ranking police official told ABC News.

The arrest stems from an argument and shooting that occurred about 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 near the intersection of Selma and Arglye avenues, the LAPD statement said.

Mayers is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said. Mayers and two other men ran after the gunfire, police said.

Police served a search warrant Wednesday at Mayers' West Hollywood home.

The rapper's RCA Records publicist and attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.