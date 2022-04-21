ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with 2021 shooting in Hollywood, police say

The rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood, authorities said.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division took the 33-year-old hip-hop artist and L.A. resident, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the agency said in a news release.

Mayers had just landed aboard a private jet from Barbados when he was arrested by the LAPD, who waited for him to land, a high-ranking police official told ABC News.

The arrest stems from an argument and shooting that occurred about 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 near the intersection of Selma and Arglye avenues, the LAPD statement said.

Mayers is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said. Mayers and two other men ran after the gunfire, police said.

Police served a search warrant Wednesday at Mayers' West Hollywood home.

Aug. 12, 2019: A$AP Rocky returns to the stage in Anaheim after release from Swedish jail

Rapper A$AP Rocky returned to the stage Sunday in Anaheim for the first time since being released from jail in Sweden.

The rapper's RCA Records publicist and attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mayers and his girlfriend Rihanna announced in late January that she is pregnant with their child. Though the word is still out on Rihanna's due date, she revealed to Elle last month that she was already in her third trimester.

