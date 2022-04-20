ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Norsemen Start Playoffs with Most Wins in the Nation in NAHL

By Jim Maurice
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud has one of the best amateur hockey teams in the country, and they start their playoff run at home this weekend. The St. Cloud Norsemen set a new franchise single-season record with 41 wins this season. They are tied for the most wins in the entire...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Owatonna Softball Off to Blistering Start on the Season

About the only thing that has stopped the Owatonna High School girls' fastpitch softball team so far this season is Mother Nature. The Monday, April 18 game scheduled at Bloomington Jefferson was postponed by the chilly, breezy conditions and is scheduled to be made up later in the season. Entering...
OWATONNA, MN
KFYR-TV

Minotauros assistant coach departs for New Mexico

MINOT, N.D. – Minotauros Assistant Coach Darren Banks accepted the Head Coach/General Manager position at the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves, the Minotauros said in a statement. Banks joined the Tauros in 2020 as a scout, and the team promoted him to assistant coach/director of scouting in the summer...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Vermont State
City
Blaine, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
State
Texas State
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
FOX 21 Online

UMD Football Team Set for Annual Spring Game at Malosky Stadium

DULUTH, Minn. – This Friday, the UMD football team will host its annual spring game. The Bulldogs took advantage of Tuesday’s weather as they wrap up the fourth and final week of spring practices. And despite the snowy disruptions, the team says it was a very productive month of work as they get back into the swing of things.
DULUTH, MN
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nahl#Norsemen Start Playoffs#Nation#The St Cloud Norsemen#The New Jersey Titans#Chase#University Of St Thomas
KEYC

SIGNING DAY: Mankato West student-athletes make futures official

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of area high school athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday to take their talents to the next level. Highlighting the group of nine signees is a trio of starters from the roster of the state champion Mankato West football team. Dual-sport student-athlete Zander...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis to host Big 10 basketball tournaments in 2023 and 2024

More college basketball is coming to the Twin Cities. What's happening: The Big 10 Conference announced yesterday that Minneapolis will host its women's and men's tournaments in the coming years. The women will play at Target Center in both 2023 and 2024, with the men joining the second year.Why it matters: It's fun to watch (in person!) and, similar to the NCAA Women's Final Four games, should attract droves of visitors to downtown.That's good news for hotels and other businesses that rely on big bookings for revenue. What they're saying: Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a statement that the tournaments "will continue to fuel Minnesota's reputation as a true basketball state." Of note: The University of Minnesota Gophers are part of the conference.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Owatonna Opens Season with Win Over Faribault

The Owatonna Huskies scored in all but one inning of a six inning 13-3 victory over the Faribault Falcons in Owatonna Tuesday. Four Faribault pitchers took the mound for the Falcons allowing 12 hits with 9 walks in the game. Senior Brad Sartor started the game and went the first 1 2/3 innings with 4 hits allowed, 3 runs, 5 walks, 1 strikeout.
OWATONNA, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD men's hockey to open 2022-2023 season hosting Arizona State Oct. 1st

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey team released their 2022-2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Bulldogs will host a brand new opponent in Arizona State University for their season opening series October 1st and 2nd. UMD will open road play at Minnesota State University, Mankato October 14th-15th. The next...
WDIO-TV

Superior Baseball wins season opener against Cloquet

Baseball finally returned to Superior on Tuesday night after 10 postponements over the last three weeks. The Spartans threw the first pitches of their season against Cloquet. Marking the head coaching debut of former assistant Ryan Hendry. Superior would get on the board first with a chip to the infield...
CLOQUET, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘A True Basketball State’: Big Ten Men’s, Women’s Tournaments Coming To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Big Ten will bring its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Minneapolis in the coming years, the conference announced Wednesday. Target Center will host the women’s tournament in 2023, and the year after both tournaments will be played there. “After this year’s sold-out NCAA Women’s Final Four, hosting the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, and the Big Ten men’s and women’s tournaments in 2024 will continue to fuel Minnesota’s reputation as a true basketball state,” Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a release. Both tournaments were most recently held in Indianapolis. Here are the schedules for the tournaments in Minneapolis: – 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 1-5 – 2024 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 6-10 – 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: March 13-17 The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, who play in the Big Ten, have never won either tournament. This season, each team lost its first matchup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy