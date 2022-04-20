ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Newly discovered 'micronovae' shoot out of the magnetic poles of cannibalistic stars

By Harry Baker
LiveScience
 1 day ago
Astronomers have detected a never-before-seen type of stellar explosion. The newly discovered cosmic blasts are around a million times less intense than similar explosions and, as a result, the researchers have dubbed the tiny detonations "micronovae." The new type of "mini" explosion is a variation of a classical nova,...

ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

